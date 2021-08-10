Women leadership roles must serve as role models: Noopur Sharma

In the 5th episode of ‘Women Achievers Podcast’ series, Noopur Sharma, Partner & Director - Consumer & Lifestyle at PR Pundit, spoke about her journey, challenges and more

Public Relations plays a significant role in promoting all kinds of brand, but it has a special role for the fashion sector. To discuss more about PR and fashion, we spoke to Noopur Sharma, Partner & Director - Consumer & Lifestyle at PR Pundit, in the fifth episode of e4m’s PR and Corp Comm’s ‘Women Achievers Podcast Series’.

Kickstarting the session, Sharma shed light on her journey from being a lifestyle practice head to partnering PR Pundit. Sharma said she had always been determined about her goals. She shared that corporate culture showed her a bigger picture, including how to embrace technology with its full advantage.

Speaking about the challenges she had to face as a leader in the times of the pandemic, Sharma said that the organization drove many campaigns and plans in order to adapt to the current climate. Along with her team, she calibrated business strategies and invested time in training talent. The Covid crisis has made creativity more necessary than ever, said Sharma.

When asked about the role of PR in the fashion industry, Sharma pointed out that the role of PR in fashion enhances with a robust media programme. As fashion is a very dynamic sector, PR is needed to drive it seamlessly.

Talking about how women leaders can inspire future generations of women, Sharma said, “women leadership roles must help next generation leaders by serving as positive role models.”

In conclusion, Sharma stated that one should never give up. “Work hard as PR is all about evolving, being creative and flexible. It is all about ideation, collaboration, networking and bringing all set of ideas together,” she said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)