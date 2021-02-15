Wizspk Communication & PR bags communication mandates for tourism and govt portfolio

As a PR partner to several brands, Wizspk offers them services like strategic counsel & planning, media relations, issues & crisis management, advocacy and integrated campaign development

Wizspk Communication & PR, was awarded prestigious government mandates, the biggest fund raising event, a global pharma company and several others for Strategic Communications, PR and Social Media. These new wins enabled Wizspk to close the last year with significant expansion and provided an opportunity to deliver impactful campaigns.

Starting the work for Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP), Govt. of NCT of Delhi in 2020, Wizspk has been responsible for increasing awareness about the programmes, policies and activities of the Government of NCT of Delhi for citizens' welfare. The organisation has effectively publicized and handled campaigns like ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off, Anti-dengue campaign - '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute', Covid-19 Vaccination Drive amongst others.

Wizspk ended the year 2020 with bagging the PR and SM mandate for Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) and its flagship annual event - The International Film Festival of India (IFFI). For ESG, Wizspk was charged with raising visibility for ESG and its landmark events through strategic programs comprising reputation building, content creation and digital engagement.

At the end of last year, Wizspk started with the planning for the largest and prestigious international film festival in India – IFFI. The agency successfully carried out a high-decibel global PR and Social Media campaign for the festival.

Speaking on the wins, Anuja Choudhary, Founder Director, Wizspk Communication & PR, said, “We are delighted to partner with such esteemed organisations and proud that they have entrusted us with the important role of strengthening their reputation through public relations, integrated marketing communications and digital programs. Closing the year with such significant accounts wins were particularly important at a time when we are tackling multiple challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to helping these organisations, as well as our long-standing clients, achieve success in 2021 and beyond”.

Wizspk has further strengthened its Pharma, CSR and Lifestyle practices by partnering with several brands.

As a PR partner to several brands, Wizspk Communication & PR offers a gamut of services including strategic counsel and planning, media relations, issues and crisis management, advocacy and integrated campaign development. The firm sees itself as a reputation warrior, offering bespoke solutions and a team comprising marketing and communication veterans.

