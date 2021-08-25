Value 360 Communications to pay back 50% of salary cut during Covid 19 1st wave

The organisation had reversed the salary cut within three months of enforcing it and also completed its appraisal process in January 2021

Value 360 Communications will pay back 50% of the salary cut imposed on the employees last year after the Covid -19 pandemic first wave hit the organisation’s revenue.

The decision to pay the salaries was conveyed by Kunal Kishore Sinha, Founder Director – Value 360 Communications, in an internal communication.

While talking to exchange4media, Kunal Kishore Sinha stated, “As businesses are improving and moving towards recovery and growth, I am happy to announce that we will be repaying 50% of the total cut from the salary that was imposed during the first wave of Covid19.”

He added, “When we saw at the beginning of the crisis how devastating the pandemic could be, we quickly acted to redefine our plans. This included an interim pay cut in the salaries of everyone. Thanks to the collective and extraordinary performance of our people in these difficult times, we have been able to bounce back better and bigger, allowing us to repay the salary sacrifice and set aside a higher appraisal to fairly reward and recognize our teams. I would like to thank everyone in the organisation for their incredible efforts and our clients for their confidence and partnership. The repayment of the cut salaries was an outcome of collective effort put by our team over last one year.”

