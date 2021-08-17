Value 360 Communications introduces employee stock ownership plan (ESOP)

The plan will be extended to the firm's long-term employees as well as new team members who display exceptional performance

Value 360 Communications, a PR and comms-tech firm, has introduced an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). The firm is one of the few players in India’s PR space to roll out ESOP.

The stock option plan will be extended to Value 360 Communications’ long-term employees as well as new team members who display exceptional performance. The announcement comes on the heels of the company expanding to Singapore, crossing another milestone in its remarkable growth trajectory.

In the first phase of ESOP allotment, Value 360 has onboarded Eshant Arora (Senior Vice President) and Vasundhara Singh (Vice President - New Business & Strategy) as shareholders in the organisation. A crucial part of the employee value proposition, ESOP is the foremost initiative that rewards key performers for their contribution to the company’s evolution through compensation over and above their salaries.

Kunal Kishore Sinha, Founder Director – Value 360 Communications, said, “It is an honour and a privilege for us to reach a juncture where we can make long-standing team members a part of our growth story as shareholders. We have already initiated the policy and extended ESOPs to individuals who have been critical partners in our journey.”

He added, “We are also grateful to the numerous start-ups that we have worked with over the years. They have committed a sizable chunk of their funds towards ESOPs, inspiring us to take this positive step. We believe this initiative will give our employees further impetus to continue working towards our collective goal. In the first ESOP pool, we have committed shares worth INR 5 crore and would be increasing this further over the years.”

