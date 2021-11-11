Unacademy names Shree Das as Director of Public Relations

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 11, 2021 3:06 PM
das

Unacademy has named Shree Das as Director of Public Relations. Here she will be reporting to Sumanta Dey, AVP, Corporate Affairs.

Das’s previous stint was with Lenovo India where she contributed as Communications Lead for India.

Das has proved her mettle with leadership attributes like disaster management, good PR, networking skills etc. With these qualities, she worked with corporates and agencies namely Xiaomi India, and The PRactice.

