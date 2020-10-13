Tute Consult wins Marcom mandate of Hyderabad-based DRU GOLD

Gold recycling company DRU GOLD has appointed Tute Consult as their Marcom partner.

Tute Consult has been entrusted with the brand’s all-inclusive communications with its stakeholders via public relations and marketing communications. The agency will be responsible for driving meaningful campaigns to strengthen the brand’s communication.

Speaking on the appointment, Akhilesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of DRU GOLD said: “We are happy to partner with Tute Consult as our Communications Partner. The agency has showcased its deep understanding of our objectives and our organization’s values. Also, the agency's years of experience across categories and consumer-centric approach complement our ethos and direction. We are confident that the agency’s integrated planning will build the right perception of the brand in the market, at scale.”

Commenting on the new business win, Komal Lath, Founder, Tute Consult said, “It is always exciting to partner with a future-ready brand like DRU Gold and add to our growing clientele in the consumer space. Our objective will be to focus on the long term goals and stay committed to the organization’s mission. With our expertise and philosophy of a strong integrated solution-driven approach, we will ensure fruitful results for DRU GOLD.”