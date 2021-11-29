Health & Glow appoints Tute Consult to lead its communications mandate

Health & Glow, India’s beauty and personal care destination has appointed Tute Consult, an Integrated Communications firm as its communication partner for driving a two-fold communications strategy for B2C and B2B stakeholders. Tute Consult will be responsible to build the brand’s awareness and consideration amongst the consumers and strengthen its media presence through strategic communications and planning.

The agency aims to create awareness of the brand’s online presence and highlight its revolutionized approach, which offers an innovative, convenient, and quality omnichannel shopping experience from across the country. A leading name in India for 24 years, health & glow is one of the largest network of beauty and wellness destinations with over 160 stores across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Cochin, Mumbai, Pune, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata. Their portfolio includes an unmatched and ever-increasing assortment of products from leading brands (India and International) spanning various categories such as makeup, skincare, hair care, clean beauty, personal care, fragrance, herbal, natural and wellness across genders. In addition to this, health & glow also houses a wide range of their private label brands in the mentioned categories.

For decades, the brand has strongly valued and adhered to the concept of being inclusive and providing quality products and services to consumers. The company has been continually evolving in the beauty and personal care space and is all set to create a buzz in the market with its store expansion and format change plans, unique personalization and innovative omnichannel features. The company is further expanding its in-house brand portfolio along with its own flagship products.

Speaking on the partnership, K Venkataramani, Managing Director and CEO, health & glow said, “Beauty & personal care is a very exciting space and there’s never a dull moment here. With the industry expecting an upswing and entry of new brands and product innovations, we are looking forward to redefining personalization and further enhancing the overall experience for our customers. We aim to take the retail experience to another level and make online shopping even more convenient through our innovative omnichannel offerings as we enter the 25th year with a forward-thinking approach.”

He further added, “We believe that the team at Tute Consult, through their vast experience in the sector, has the expertise to drive our vision through a strategic communication roadmap and support us in strengthening our relationship and position in the industry and amongst our stakeholders. We are excited and look forward to a great innings.”

Commenting on another win in the beauty sector, Komal Lath, Founder, Tute Consult, said, “We are delighted to partner with health & glow and lead their communications mandate to help the brand establish its presence while it embarks on an inventive, trust-building journey. With the changing consumer behaviour, we believe we are at the cusp of the self-care revolution both in the health and beauty industry. Personal care industry is one of the booming industries today with an always on innovation mode. Communication, therefore, has to be in an always on innovation mode too. Our expertise in the beauty, FMCG and D2C sector over the years has refined our thought process and our approach to communication output all of which we have planned to utilize for the brand.”

