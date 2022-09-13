Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. ropes in Popkorn as its digital creative agency

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd., one of India’s largest diversified industrial conglomerates, has announced the appointment of Popkorn as its digital creative AoR.

Popkorn, a digital creative agency under the V360 Group, has won the mandate for Triveni, leading its digital presence across platforms. This follows a multi-agency pitch that Triveni Engineering undertook to decide its partner as it moves into a higher gear.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited (TEIL) is a diversified industrial conglomerate with core competencies in the areas of sugar and engineering. The company is one of the largest integrated sugar manufacturers in India and amongst the leading players in its engineering businesses comprising power transmission business and water & wastewater treatment solutions.

Akash Premsen, Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Corporate Communications at TEIL, said, “Triveni Engineering is at a crucial juncture in its growth trajectory where a robust digital and social media presence is critical to our evolution in today’s increasingly competitive and digital-first business ecosystem. Our association with a new-age, future-focused digital creative agency such as Popkorn will ensure an accelerated journey towards our overarching goals, for internal and external comms’ needs. The team at Popkorn is bustling with unique and impressive ideas to empower our diversified businesses with a cohesive social media strategy, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership with our agency partner”.

Vishal Mehra, CEO, Popkorn said, “We are delighted that a prominent and fast-evolving conglomerates such as Triveni, which is transforming the agriculture and engineering segments, has chosen Popkorn to lead its digital mandate. Working with an organisation with multiple offshoots across sectors will add to our expansive client repertoire and also bolster our stance as a front-running integrated digital creative agency. Triveni’s performance in the last couple of years has bolstered its nation-building repertoire and we look forward to strengthening its leadership position through a meticulously designed and creatively delivered social media strategy.”

