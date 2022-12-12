MtekPower appoints Popkorn as its digital creative agency

To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.

The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.

In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Ayushi Arora Gulyani, Founder and CEO, Media Corridors, who was awarded the ‘Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.

Gulyani is a communication professional with 13 years of experience the media and PR industry. Her first stint was with Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group) where she worked for over two years and then she went on to contribute for organisations namely MullenLowe Lintas Group and Network18 Media & Investments Limited before starting her own venture.

Excerpts:

Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?

Being honest, holding the lady in my hands and reciting a thank you speech has always been a scenario I’ve imagined in my mind ever since I stepped into the world of media and communications. I’m grateful to the jury members for giving me the recognition of ‘Women Achievers Awards 2022’ and giving the award of ‘Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year.’ This award is such a dream come true and certainly a motivating spirit for all my future activities. Its more of a reward for the tasks I have successfully completed in the past, as well as for the projects my team and I will complete in the future.

What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?

For me, success is important both at a personal, as well as at a professional level. Success is seeing the organisation grow, which leads to personal achievement and business growth. There might be instances of failure or stagnation, but it does not demotivate me anyhow. On the other hand, I feel re-invigorated to perform even more.



Failure and stagnation are a part of life, but they should not stop you from achieving your goals. You must learn from your mistakes and use them as motivation to move forward. If you let them control you, then you will never experience the success that you deserve.

I believe that success is attainable as long as you have the dedication and determination to reach it. You must be willing to put in the hard work and sacrifice required to achieve greatness. There will be obstacles along the way, but you must overcome them if you want to succeed.

So, keep pushing forward and never give up on your dreams. Remember, success is attainable as long as you stay focused and never give up.





In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years?



The public relations and corporate communications industry has seen a lot of change and evolution over the years. This is due to the ever-changing landscape of the media and the way that information is shared. In the past, the focus of public relations was on getting media coverage for their clients. This would often be done through press releases, media relations, and event planning.

Nowadays, the focus has shifted to digital and social media. Social media has become one of the most powerful tools for companies and organisations to get their message out there. It’s also a great way to connect with customers and build relationships. Corporate communications teams now need to be well-versed in digital and social media platforms and strategies.

The landscape of the media has also changed drastically over the years. There are now more channels and outlets than ever before. This means that companies need to be more strategic in their communications. They need to identify the right channels and outlets for their message and target their audience accordingly.

All of these changes have made the public relations and corporate communications industry more challenging and exciting. It’s an ever-evolving field that requires constant adaptation. But it’s also a field with a lot of opportunity. Companies that are able to embrace change and innovate will be the ones that succeed in the long run.





Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?

As someone who's worked in the public relations industry for over 10 years in the media industry, I've seen a lot of changes. Here are five lessons I've learned about the industry:

There's always something new to learn: The PR industry is constantly evolving, so it's important to keep up with the latest trends. Whether it's new technologies or changes in the media landscape, there's always something new to learn.

It's all about relationships: PR is all about building and maintaining relationships. Whether it's with the media, influencers, or customers, strong relationships are key to success.

Flexibility is key: Things can change quickly in the PR world, so it's important to be flexible. Plans can change, deadlines can be moved, and crises can happen. Being able to adapt on the fly is crucial.

Creativity is essential: To be successful in PR, you need to be creative. Finding new ways to get your message out there is essential.

It's not all about the numbers: Sure, numbers are important in PR. But it's not all about them. The relationships you build and the creativity you put into your work are just as important.

What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?



If you want to be a successful communications professional, there are a few things you need to know. First, it's important to be able to write well. This means being able to craft catchy headlines, interesting blog posts, and engaging social media content. Secondly, you need to be able to understand and use data. This means being able to analyze data sets, understand what they're telling you, and then use that information to make strategic decisions. Finally, you need to be able to work well with others. This means being able to build relationships, collaborate effectively, and be a team player. If you can master these three things, you'll be well on your way to a successful career in communications.





