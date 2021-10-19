TradeSmart appoints Value 360 Communications as PR & brand communications partner

TradeSmart, a new-age technology-focused discount online broking firm has appointed Value 360 Communications as its PR and brand communications partner. As per the mandate, Value 360 Communications will be responsible for planning and executing TradeSmart’s PR and brand recognition activities in the country. The account will be managed by the agency’s Bengaluru office.

TradeSmart finalized the mandate with Value 360 Communications after an extensive reviewing process in a competitive, multi-agency pitch contested by top communications agencies in India. The agency already caters to several marquee clients like Audi India, MG Motor India, Brookfield Properties, Cleartrip, Indian Angel Network, TCL, Oriflame, Droom, Zoomcar, and Quick Heal among others.

Commenting on the partnership, Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmart, said, “We are delighted to associate with Value 360 Communications as our PR partner. Being an awarded agency, backed by strong credentials and disruptive PR mavens, they seem to be a right fit to take our PR strategy forward. The compelling pitch presented by Kunal and the team shows their in-depth understanding of our requirements and expectations. We are confident that this association will take us to new heights as we advance in our journey in the Fintech and Indian stock broking landscape.”

Kunal Kishore, Founder and Director – Value 360 Communications, said, “We are thrilled to have TradeSmart on-board. Value 360 Communications has a proven track-record in building new-age businesses - not just with brokerage companies, but also with emerging and established FinTech brands. We are committed to take TradeSmart’s brand value to new summits and become an integral part of its growth journey.”

Having carved a unique niche in India in the PR and communications landscape and expanding its presence to Singapore, Value 360 Communications has won several accolades both in India and internationally. With a 250+ strong team of experienced PR professionals, the agency currently manages a portfolio of nearly 200 brands in multiple sectors such as entertainment, lifestyle, logistics, fintech, education, travel and hospitality, mobility, etc.

