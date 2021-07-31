Look up, look around and adapt to technologies: Radhika Mehta

2020 has been unlike any other year for all of us, and for the PR sector, the pandemic has been a true test of character more than anything else. It was a challenging scenario for people to move from working in the office to work from home. To talk about the organization’s challenges and other insightful experiences, we spoke to Radhika Mehta, Consumer Connect Practice Head at Ruder Finn, in the second episode of e4m’s PR and Corp Comm’s ‘Women Achievers Podcast Series’. In this episode, Mehta spoke about her journey of three years at Ruderfinn and spoke about the best ways to build PR campaigns and other experiences.

She said building, learning, and innovating is something that she works on, at Ruder Finn. Mehta addressed the prioritization between her professional and personal lives. She mentioned that she dedicates a certain number of hours for each task. Mehta emphasized taking out time for personal work and family as it relaxes one’s mind and they can get back to work with full enthusiasm. She stated that she has seen many who focus on their work and have no time for themselves.

When asked about key points to keep in mind while building and driving PR campaigns, Mehta stated the audiences nowadays are self-aware, educated, and most importantly opinionated. One can not just build a story and get away with facts and assume that giving one-way information to the audience will work. Trust and empathy are always needed for driving campaigns. Mehta concluded the session by adding that one should always/ pay attention to upskilling themselves. She said, “look up, look around and adapt to technologies”.

Please click below to listen to our podcast:

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)