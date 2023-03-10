'The PR & communications industry is one of those few where there are more women than men'
Pooja Pathak, founder and director Media Mantra, shares how she derives inspiration from family and how the transformation of women in public relations has happened over the years, as a result of which, public relations has become both a woman-inclusive and a woman-dominated sector.
There is nothing a woman cannot do or achieve once she sets her mind to it. Her spirit is indomitable, her focus unwavering and her perseverance steadfast. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Pooja Pathak, founder and director Media Mantra.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 themes on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
Women's Day has always been aimed at spreading knowledge of gender equality. The theme of this year's International Women's Day 2023, DigitAll: Innovation and technology for gender equality, is intended to recognise and celebrate the women and girls who are pioneering the development of revolutionary technology and digital education. The culture will assess the impact of the gender gap in technology on growing social and economic disparities, as well as the need to protect women's and girls' rights in virtual spaces and address online and transit gender-based violence.
When women are more involved in technology, more innovative solutions and innovations that support gender equality and cater to the needs of women, will be produced. The modern digital revolution will provide opportunities for women's social and economic empowerment, and it will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of gender equality. I am confident that digitalisation will not only increase employment possibilities and enhance networking opportunities for women but will also make information and knowledge more accessible to them.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades
In recent years, women have made significant strides towards ascending the corporate ladder and securing leadership positions, and the PR sector is no exception. T1
Looking at the previous years, today I can say that there are more women working in PR who have a distinct perspective and are business savvy to revolutionise the sector. Public relations is one of the most popular industries. PR, as a business, is now strongly reliant on and influenced by the digital world; women in PR have evolved to this by becoming far more tech-savvy and educated concerning changes in the industry.
Numerous researches have highlighted that only 20 percent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR brings to the board room?
The PR and communications industry is one of those few where there are more women than men. The industry has not only transformed in terms of the value that it brings to companies, but also in the way it leads by example on how to create a more gender-equal ecosystem. As society has progressed towards manufacturing automation, technology for communication and information, the web, and now the digital revolution, a level playing surface for women has also emerged.
Previously, this "boys' club" attitude saw women in the boardroom only as a means to entice and pacify. This is an antiquated perspective that has developed over the years not solely because women have continued to work diligently to demonstrate their significance. It has developed to establish the business as usual because women in the boardroom produce results. “Results that can be measured”.
Organisations are more competitive than ever before in this globalisation-cum-information era. To remain abreast, people understand that there is one thing they cannot do without – innovation. The research may indicate a small percentage of women in the boardroom, but we must aim for a higher proportion. This is only possible with a shift in mindset, the elimination of unconscious bias and bringing more women into the boardroom.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero
I've been in the industry for 16 years and can honestly say it's been a wonderful experience. While I've had my fair share of learnings and unlearnings, I've always tried to endure them head-on with persistence and perseverance in order to achieve where I am today. I consider myself fortunate to have drawn inspiration from a variety of sources, which have inspired me to do what I do best today. I believe that women are natural multitaskers and that such a skill is a blessing for them. I have always believed that I could and worked hard to achieve my professional and private objectives.
My inspiration is my family who have been my biggest pillars of strength and will always continue to be so. The support and comfort of a family is non-negotiable and it surely gives more wings to a woman especially when she aspires to fly high in life.
Your message to future leaders.
Women have been in the working population for more than a century and have made considerable advances in jobs and leadership depiction. There is no doubt that women are playing an important role in shaping the future of work. Women in leadership are changing the workplace and bringing essential traits that redefine what it means to be a strong leader. Nonetheless, despite significant progress, there is still much work to be done.
To all future leaders, I would like to say what we can learn from the transformation of women in business is that inclusion, when done correctly, can revolutionise a business in ways never imagined before. As women, we have occupied and continue to occupy a significant portion of communities that require greater illustration in the business arena.
Today we have Nikky Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications Group
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.
While International Women's Day (IWD) offers an opportunity for global conversations and advocacy, I am someone who believes that conversations around empowering women should be daily and consistent. It is something I am passionate about and I always use my platform and sphere of influence to push agenda that support women's growth. The theme for this year's IWD is timely because technology and innovation drive the world. Women must be given access to these digital skills that they need to thrive.
I am also glad that there is now renewed synergy among concerned groups and that there's a focus on continuity. The theme adopted for this year's celebration coincides with the focus of the CSW-67 which seeks to foster gender equality and empowerment for all girls and women through education, innovation, and technology in the digital age. Today’s digital transformation opens avenues for women’s economic and social empowerment and can be used to boost gender equality if we are strategic about it. Digitalisation potentially supports women in myriad of ways – from earning income and growing employment, and networking prospects to accessing knowledge and information. Thus, bridging the digital gender gap is an ever more priority.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
The PR industry is dominated by women, in terms of numbers. Women have all the qualities needed for a successful PR career. They can multitask and are great listeners, empathetic and more social, so it’s easier for them to collaborate effectively and creatively. Also, I feel women are attracted to an industry with more women working in it than men, so they feel they will be supported and encouraged. However, with all the women working in the PR industry, unfortunately, very few are seen in leadership roles. The majority of leadership roles are still filled by men. While most men are more likely to appoint another man into a leadership role, additionally, the problems around family commitments and a work/life balance are still ongoing issues in many workplaces.
The last few decades have now seen more women commanding a lot of recognition and respect. It’s slow progress. But hopefully, there will be a more balanced representation around the boardroom in the future. Today, there are women like myself who have been able to carve a niche for themselves in PR and have amassed quite a lot of influence. At Teamwork Communications Group, we're working to provide the access, resources and skills that women need to thrive.
Numerous research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?
There are also so many studies that have shown that companies with more women on the board perform better. It's the same thing all over the world. A 2020 study by the NEOMA Business School in the French city of Reims found that having more women on boards and in senior roles leads to higher efficiency and performance. Even the World Economic Forum published a report in 2015 which showed that organisations with higher female leadership record 36 per cent higher returns on equity. This has been seen again and again in India too and specifically in the PR industry.
You will often see most women balancing careers, households and families, along with many other experiences. These help women leaders to quickly adjust to new situations and focus on finding solutions to real-life work issues. When women become leaders, they provide a different set of skills and imaginative perspectives. Women tend to infuse empathy, passion and strong will to the board. They are also very flexible and have a consistent penchant for achieving results. Finally, women tend to form bonds quicker and this can translate to better working relationships with colleagues and business relationships with clients as well.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
Growing up in Kanpur was a mixture of experiences for me. My family was one of those where women stayed at home and took care of the family. On the other hand, my town provided the exposure I needed to business and what it meant. It wasn't at all easy to decide to become an entrepreneur, especially if you consider by background, but I was convinced this was the way to go and I knew there was so much to be done in PR.
After starting out as a PR professional and gaining experience in several firms through the years, I decided to go my own way and establish my own PR firm in 2009, against the advice of naysayers. I have been able to learn the ropes in media relations, strategic planning, business development and more. We identified a gap in the industry that led us to set up India's first specialist healthcare agency. We have achieved significant strides ever since.
Keeping pace with the rapidly-changing media universe, Teamwork, in 2021, launched a dedicated social media influencer wing. In 2022, Teamwork hit its 13th year. Currently, the organisation is operating in over 65 cities across the country through a network with direct offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. There are also plans to set up offices in all the metros by end of this year, along with an international office in Singapore. As a woman, I do not take the opportunity for granted and that's why I'm passionate about the growth of other women in the PR sector by providing them opportunities for learning at Teamwork Communications.
Also, back in 2012, I took another entrepreneurial leap when I co-founded IHW Council. It is a health and wellness advocacy organisation that seeks to educate the public and raise awareness about a wide range of health-related issues, while also seeking to advocate and influence policy that will address them. This is done in partnership with healthcare organisations and practitioners.
I had a father who I looked up to a lot and I would say he influenced me in so many ways, especially with the spirit of entrepreneurship. He was my hero, and still remains my greatest inspiration in life.
Your message to future leaders?
Gender equality is important in its own right. It is important that future leaders understand that when you empower a woman, you're empowering an entire community. No nation can truly develop without first developing its women. Leaders have to lead by example. In any workplace role, there is nothing a man can do and a woman cannot. One has to give equal opportunities and let capable workers speak for themselves. I also want to encourage future female leaders to be courageous and brave. Never be afraid to pursue your dreams; and even if you are, do it afraid. Our country will be a better place if women are given equal opportunities and access.
Push for equity in opportunity so we don’t need reminders
Guest Column: Sunita Patnaik, Director, Corporate Affairs, Mars Wrigley, India, writes why gender equity must get the energy and sponsorship from all stakeholders
By Sunita Patnaik | Mar 9, 2023 12:57 PM | 4 min read
I grew up with a lot of siblings and cousins; I have very fond memories of my childhood. I studied in a school where girls comprised less than one-fifth of the total student population. Most of my friends were boys, and I played with them, exchanged class notes, and gossiped. After school, they diligently attended coaching classes that prepared them for engineering and medicine. I did not have that in my schedule and never questioned, “Why not”? It was understood that they would either become engineers or doctors and if not either, lawyers. Back then I had yet to develop an understanding of how our lives were set on different courses to begin with.
I have the most wonderful parents. They gave me and my siblings the best of values. But we never discussed vocational training or studying for a professional pursuit. It was enough to be a graduate or a postgraduate and then ‘settle’ down to marital bliss.
But I chose a different path. I chose to break the norm. While I did get married and build a fulfilling personal life, I chose not to be defined by it. Years have passed me by, witnessing me changing tracks from being a journalist to a corporate affairs professional. Through it all, I have held onto my career and my independence, with a lot of support from my family of course.
Today, the society is in a transient stage – changes are happening around us and I do see women flipping the status quo, constantly asking, “Why not”? Women are breaking glass ceilings and getting into male-dominated professions; I am inspired by the grit and determination of women across the spectrum - my daughters, their friends, women like my mother, my peers, women leaders, and many more. It is a lament though that we still have few role models.
A few examples of women in positions of power do not equate to gender equity. Representation is meant to be proportional, and the numbers still don’t add up. I walk into conferences and meeting rooms with barely 1% of women on the podium and in the audience. Clearly, the pie is not balanced yet. The world belongs to all genders in equal proportions. Gender equity must get the energy and sponsorship from all stakeholders. Recognizing that each individual comes from different circumstances, she needs customized resources and opportunities to reach an equal outcome as her male counterpart.
International Women’s Day reminds us to push for this equity in opportunity. I wish for a time when we will not need an International Women’s Day to do that for us. I wish for a time when the war cry for equality fades and equity becomes a norm, when education opportunities, jobs, decision-making, promotions, and compensation practices are made equal.
I wish the next decade to belong to an empowered female tribe so that more girls can gain access to brilliant learning opportunities, discuss career paths with belief, and challenge the mindset world over. I wish for a day when our paths are not set on a course based on our gender. Today, as my parents see a multitude of women at high ranks in the workforce, including my younger cousin sisters, flipping the status quo, they mirror my beliefs and my hopes for that of the next generation.
On yet another International Women’s Day when we are pledging to #EmbraceEquity, I couldn’t have agreed more with Abdu’l – Baha who served as head of the Baháʼí Faith from 1892 until 1921, and said, “The World of Humanity is possessed of two wings – the male and the female. So long as these two wings are not equivalent in strength, the bird will not fly.”
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
‘We need to consciously build culturally sensitive & diverse workplaces, including boards’
Archana Jain, MD, PR Pundit, opens up about how the Internet revolution will democratise equal opportunities and draw inspiration from the likes of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 11:04 AM | 3 min read
Today, we have Archana Jain, managing director, PR Pundit, who shares her insights on the role of women in the PR fabric.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girl through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
Across greater India, referred popularly as Bharat, there is evidence of growing inequalities in the context of digital skills and access to technology that is leaving behind women and thereby creating a digital gender divide. The focus on DigitALL in 2023 will foster greater inclusivity enabled by technology and digital education, crucial for a sustainable future.
The Internet revolution will democratise equal opportunities and empower more and more women from Tier I and II cities, and rural areas come in to the business ecosystem to write their own rules of success. Bringing in women will also solve for products and services to help fulfill need gaps in the wants and needs of other underrepresented women as well as encourage their share of voice.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
It’s nice to see more women leaders in PR firms in India and across the world, and the increase in entrepreneurial ventures led by women. Women have certain instinctive skills, including listening, creativity and emotional quotient. PR and leadership require these three in abundance.
Numerous researches have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR brings to the board room?
With an increasingly woke world, we need to consciously build culturally sensitive and diverse workplaces, including boards.
I believe diversity is critical simply to listen to what the ignored half of the global population wants.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
In July 1998, I ventured out to set up PR Pundit to undertake benchmarking work in consumer PR. I had worked in PR for seven-and-a-half years and wanted to explore work beyond corporate PR. At that time, most PR consulting firms had a corporate focus. I spotted an opportunity to drive true brand preference by creating compelling consumer campaigns that would create brand trust and move products off shelves and into customers’ carts and hearts.
I am proud to have nurtured PR Pundit into a defining brand with distinct consumer focus.
I have been inspired by many women – especially those who have shed social conditioning across the globe like Gertrude Bell, Angela Merkel and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Your message to future leaders.
Considering this is for future women leaders – rise and take charge. The only thing holding back women is confidence.
So, believe in yourself! Believe in your idea and do not give up – persevere.
Nissan Motor India has appointed Naraayan Kannan as Director Communications for Nissan India, effective 6th February, 2023.
In his new role, he will be a member of the Management Committee (MC) for India, responsible for managing internal and external communications, public relations, and will play an important part in strengthening Nissan's brand image in India.
Kannan will report to Frank Torres, President Nissan India Operations, and Katherine Zachary, Region Vice President - AMIEO Communications, and will work closely with the Nissan Leadership Team, including the managing directors of Nissan India entities.
He will be based in Gurgaon, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL's) headquarters.
Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Naraayan to the Nissan India family. Backed by his extensive experience in public relations, public advocacy, and government affairs, Naraayan will play an important role in delivering communications strategies to accelerate Nissan India’s transformation. We are extremely confident that his expertise and in-depth knowledge of communications and prior experience with the brand will help further drive the communication priorities of Nissan India.”
Naraayan Kannan, Director Communications, Nissan India, said, “I am delighted to be a part of the Nissan India family at such an exciting time in India. This has been a dream come true for me as I have managed the brand from the agency side for a long time and with the ‘Move Beyond’ strategy, the future is undeniably encouraging for all of us. With the support of the management, we hope to deploy a robust strategic communications program for India.”
Today, we have Pooja Thakran, senior director - corporate communications, CSR for Honeywell, who shares her thoughts on women leadership, the educational prorammes the organisation is running and why she feels women are more suited for PR and communication roles.
Excerpts from the interview:
What are your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 – DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality?
The DIGITALL theme for the United Nations Observance of International Women's Day is praiseworthy since it recognises and celebrates the important contributions of women in advancing transformative technology and digital education. By exploring the impact of the digital gender gap on economic and social inequalities, the theme highlights the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and addressing online gender-based violence. Inclusive and transformative technology and digital education are crucial for a sustainable future.
Women possess a distinct skill set that enables community-driven thinking, making them a crucial asset in fields impacted by Artificial Intelligence. Women's perspectives are critical in the development of extended realities like VR, AR and MR. As academic institutions increasingly use VR, the lack of women's access to these technologies is becoming problematic. To promote diversity, equity and inclusion in technology, we need more women leading the charge.
To ensure Honeywell contributes to digital inclusion, especially enabling underprivileged girls to take up STEM education, we run multiple programmes, including the Honeywell Student Empowerment Program that offers global certification in technical skills like AI, Data analytics, ML, etc. to girls in their final year of graduation. Around 80 'Centers of Excellence for Youth Empowerment' and 'Centers of Excellence for Women Empowerment' are set up across colleges in several states for this cause. Honeywell committed INR 10 crore in the first year to develop these centres, which will offer certifications in AI, ML, Big Data Analytics and Nanotechnology. This upskilling programme has empowered over 13,000 students already – half of whom are women.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
The advent of Covid-19 placed an emphasis on the importance of communication skills. Given that AI now automates a plethora of internal tasks, interpersonal skills have become one of the most sought-after skills among employers and organisations. With corporates realising the importance of soft skills and the critical role they play in an organisation, putting women in leadership positions and increasing female representation in the corporate landscape has become a business imperative.
There has been some improvement in the number of women in leadership roles in recent years, but there is still a long way to go to achieve gender parity. According to a 2021 report by McKinsey & Company, women's representation in senior leadership positions has increased by 2 percentage points globally over the past year, reaching 29 per cent. However, this still falls far short of gender parity and varies significantly by region, with North America having the highest representation of women in leadership roles (36 percent) and Asia having the lowest (24 per cent).
Numerous pieces of research have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the board room?
Having more women in leadership positions is not only crucial for the PR and corporate environment but also makes good business sense, potentially improving a company's reputation and radically increasing employee retention. Women see avid success as PR specialists since the occupation requires one to listen to and empathise with their clients, work well in teams and be fierce advocates for their clients. These are also skills that make good managers and strong leaders. Having women in leadership roles is simply good business. A study by workplace-research group Catalyst took a look at 353 Fortune 500 companies and found that those with the highest representation of women in senior management teams had a higher return on equities and returns to shareholders—by more than a third.
According to surveys, women hold anywhere from 61 per cent to 85 per cent of all PR jobs, and 59 per cent of all PR managers are female. But as you mentioned, only 20 per cent of women sit on the board of these companies. This lopsided figure needs to be lifted.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
In my career journey spanning 30 years, I have had the good fortune of working across sectors and have come across many people who inspired me to be my best. My mother, who herself was an HR professional with a leading automotive company, is one of these heroes. Her work ethic and professionalism within a male-dominated corporate landscape was inspiring. I am also inspired by Kiran Bedi, who was courage and commitment personified. Indira Nooyi is another great woman leader who has had a career that exemplifies high morals, strong commitment and resilience. These women shaped the way I grew as a professional – challenging the Status Quo, being committed to performance, delivering high-quality work, and creating high-impact and ethically-strong teams that drive value.
Your message to future leaders?
I always believe there is no shortcut to success. It is pure hard work. Success comes to those who work for it. I am a firm believer that attitude is the key to success. As the saying goes - “Your attitude decides your altitude”.
Kunal Kishore, founder and director, Value 360 Communications, is a PR professional and an entrepreneur. He kick-started his career with e-Lexicon Corporate Communication Consultants Limited and from then, he kept on learning and growing in his professional life. He later started his own agency known as Precision PR and Media and finally in 2007, he established Value 360 Communications. During his entrepreneurial voyage, he played multiple roles as a founder – an employee, sales person, head of administration, HR manager and accountant. During his entrepreneurial journey, he played multiple roles as a founder – employee, salesperson, head of administration, HR manager and accountant.
Today, after 20 years of his incredible journey in the industry, Kishore spoke exclusively to exchange4media and shared his perspective on how the PR fraternity has evolved, his ventures – ClanConnect and Popkorn, important tools to mitigate a crisis and his future plans.
Excerpts:
You are one of the first generation of entrepreneurs in the PR domain. How have you seen the industry evolve over the years?
The industry has gone through a massive change from where it started, that is, right from the basics of how we were managing communications, to complexity of what all accessibility we have today for managing brand communication with layered as well as with new directional approach. From my experience, we can also break it into four phases.
The first phase (2003-2008), we saw the dominance of the media where it was one of the most important vehicle for brands to connect to consumers, external stakeholders or sometimes even internal stakeholders. When media dominance was there, communication was a monologue.
However, after 2008, social media gained a lot of traction among the consumers. It also provided platform to the consumers to voice their opinion on how they like a specific brand, their product, how they would want to see their brand if they (consumers) were upset with it and reach out to them through social media. It become a main stay along with the traditional media which continues to play a critical role in terms of how you connect with your different stakeholders.
From 2013-2018, we saw that as digital world gave opportunity to connect with consumers, it also provided a massive data to the brands. From 2018-2023, the most important thing that we could recollect is the whole disruption that happened in the world of working due to Covid-19. We saw emergence of various tools which were also critical at that time for connecting consumers.
Tell us about your ventures – ClanConnect (influencer marketing startup) & Popkorn (creative digital agency). How did the idea of establishing these two germinate?
ClanConnect is the first step where we believe that like emergence of brand communications through influencers has become an important vehicle for brands to connect with their consumers. In 2019, we realised that this trend is going to grow and become complex. ClanConnect is a tech platform which is a SaaS-enabled marketplace where creators get a lot of tool from us in terms of working as a business entrepreneur and then are able to discover creators across the geography.
Popkorn has been a work in play for a long time. It is capable of delivering a very comprehensive solution to the brands. Today Popkorn is a creatively led digital agency which has a capability of end-to-end digital marketing solution, that is, from performance marketing to social media marketing to online reputation management (ORM) and to response management solutions. So, today with Popkorn and ClanConnect, we do feel that we have positioned ourselves as the most relevant business which is focussed on being future-ready.
At both venture side, we have fantastic leaders to lead the same. We have Sagar who is the leading ClanConnect. He has spent more than half a decade in digital space. Coming to Popkorn, it is led by Vishal Mehra. He is a digital veteran who worked with some of the leading digital agencies before joining us.
How PRCAI, as an entity, is promoting the PR industry on the global stage, and also what work is being done/needs to be done towards regional PR?
At an association level, we are looking at all the stakeholders who are important for us to address. From the talent perspective, we are now going down to important academic institutes to help students to understand the opportunity that PR has to offer to these candidates. From the industry association perspective, there are a lot of initiatives that has been brought in a lot of standardisation in terms of how the industry is operating which requires different workshops and programmes. An industry should also have an element of fun, therefore, the association has come up with one of the most look forward event every year which is the cricket tournament that we organise with the agencies. It has brought a lot of team, talent and people closer to feel that they are a part of one industry. Our team also represents PRCAI at many global platforms and highlights on Indian PR industry’s scenario. We are also trying to bring in some important initiatives which will help the industry at large in India to understand and bring in right set of standardisation in terms of how they are operating. At the regional PR level, there are a lot of members from the regional PR who are a part of it. We also have regional chapter who are representing it at large.
Initially Value 360 focussed on start-ups. How have you seen the start-up ecosystem evolve?
When we started working on the start-ups, no other agencies looked at them. I do feel that one level of contribution that we might have done to the PR industry is to open their eyes to the opportunity that the start-ups offer. By 2021, we had 100 unicorns in the country. It is creating massive chance for different people. It also brings in right set of solutions which requires to solve a specific problem. Interim period trouble, that we see with retrenchment and job cuts, are going to be a short-term outcome. If you calculate the job opportunities startups have created, it is a small percentage of people losing job versus the kind of options that this industry has created.
We have recently seen a few brands suffering from a PR crisis. How important is the role of a communication professional in managing crisis when reputation is at stake and national and international bodies are involved?
The crisis in business makes the role of PR even more important. If you look at reputation of a brand and every function that is available to you in the business, the only function that helps you to rebuild your reputation is PR. Crisis is not a one day affair. It takes many years of work to build a reputation and if it gets impacted due to a crisis, you need to start to work in terms of rebuilding it. It becomes critical to understand as to how to manage a crisis because in that case, if you are able to manage a crisis effectively, you are able to mitigate the potential losses connected with that particular name. You cannot control the flow of information today. You can control the narrative that you want to build, create a pool of people who can help you in controlling the portrayal, bring in voice of authority neutralise situation. Listen to your PR agency. Don’t try to think it’s a fire that needs to be stopped.
As a PR professional, do you think it is wise to come to the forefront and discuss challenges or stay back behind the scene?
When it comes to crisis, acknowledgement is a critical part as the first step. If you stay in denial, you also create another problem. Sometimes you need the crisis to be managed by the functional head. Honesty is one of the best tool in times of crisis resolution.
How can agencies and brand custodians avert a crisis if things are beyond their control?
I feel that any crisis today, when you look it from the time when it’s happening, might look out of control, but as you scientifically start to work on it, you will be able to mitigate and recover the reputation of the brand. We are living in a noisy world. Media is picking up what is conversational. Similarly, is then the time when you start to creating right steps of recovering your reputation loss. We cannot have defined steps for each crisis to be managed. One should see it from a long-term perspective.
What is your vision for in industry for the next 5-10 years?
I feel we have a lot of entrepreneurs in our industry who are going to create a huge value of businesses and a good job opportunity. As the world is becoming volatile in terms of how opinions are shared on the internet, PR is going to become a main stay for any organization because that’s the only insurance cover that you have against your reputation. For group level at Value 360, my vision is to be a future-ready organisation. We also have a new venture which is to be launched in this year and will be a platform for communication industry and independent writers at large. We would want to become a group of specialist entities who are providing specialised services. For me this is the year of gratitude. We have gone through our own phases of struggle in this journey but every time we have come out stronger. In next two decades, I would want to keep working and also contributing to the industry.
Renault Nissan India Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. (RNAIPL) has appointed Sukanya Ramanujan as General Manager Communications effective 30 January 2023. In her new assignment, she will lead communications for Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) and will collaborate closely with the management team at the plant. She will be based at the RNAIPL plant in Chennai and will report to and support Naraayan Kannan, Director Communications, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL).
Sukanya led public relations, crisis communications, internal and social media communications for over six years at Emirates Airline, Dubai, working on business divisions including cargo, engineering, flight operations, as well as several international passenger markets.
Keerthi Prakash, MD, RNAIPL, commented, “We are happy to have Sukanya on board. Sukanya is an incredible asset to our team owing to her extensive communications expertise. I look forward to working together to achieve our goals of strengthening internal and external communications at RNAIPL. I wish Sukanya every success in her new role.”
Sukanya Ramanujan as General Manager Communications, RNAIPL, said, “I am honored to be a part of the RNAIPL family. The Renault Nissan Alliance recently announced their plans for new investment and product development in India and I’m looking forward to contributing to this long-term vision as well as supporting the company’s transition to carbon-neutral manufacturing.”
An integrated communications professional with over a decade and a half of experience across corporate and international government agencies, Sukanya has worked for several international government agencies in India including the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Australia), Foreign and Commonwealth Office (UK), and the Indo French Cultural Centre in Public Diplomacy focusing on Public Diplomacy and external communications. She has also worked for organizations such as KPMG and Michelin.
Sukanya has an MA in European Studies from the University of Bath, UK, and also holds a PGDBM from Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai. She is multi-lingual, being fluent in English, Tamil and French along with intermediate proficiency in Hindi and Spanish.
