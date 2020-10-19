The Mavericks and Boundless win PR & creative mandate for NEC Corporation India

While Boundless will partner with NEC on the strategic and brand communications fronts, the Mavericks will lead the PR, Media Relations and Analyst Relations

Following a highly competitive multi-agency pitch for the Creative and PR mandates, Boundless and The Mavericks have been awarded the respective business for NEC Corporation India. Boundless will partner with NEC on the strategic and brand communications fronts. The Mavericks, a reputation management advisory will lead the PR, Media Relations and Analyst Relations.

Confirming the appointment, Piyush Sinha, COO, NEC Corporation India commented, “NEC is delighted to bring on board Boundless and The Mavericks as our strategic communication partners. Their strong team, creative ability, and thorough understanding of our business gave us the confidence to award them this mandate. NEC has recently rebranded itself and a fresh perspective is imperative to drive our renewed positioning and significance in the Indian market. We look forward to working with the team at Boundless and The Mavericks,” he added.

On winning the creative mandate, Rajesh Varma, Chief Client Partner, Boundless Creations, said “For a fairly young creative agency to win the agency on record mandate in a competitive pitch speaks volumes about our creative abilities and our strategic understanding of the needs of NEC as a brand. It’s a proud moment for us at Boundless and we are excited to partner with NEC India in reaching their marketing objectives.”

On winning the PR mandate, Chetan Mahajan, CEO, The Mavericks, said “With a rich legacy of over 120 years, NEC is an iconic visionary brand that exemplifies disruptive innovation and perfectionism. We are proud to be their chosen partners and the win is a testament of the strength of our diverse offerings and consistent client engagement experience. Given the current communications landscape, we would be employing a multi-channel approach to strengthen NEC’s reputation in India.”