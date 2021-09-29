Supriya Saxena joins Dvara Research as Head – Communications

Supriya Saxena has joined Dvara Research as Head – Communications.

Saxena’s previous stint was with Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. as Corporate Communicator where she worked for six years. She had set up and steered the communications function towards building a positive reputation for the company.

A Post Graduate in Communication Management with 15 years of experience as a communications professional, Saxena has a diversified experience of working with both agencies as well as corporates. She has been a part of organizations like MSL Group, Burson Marsteller, YES Bank, and HDFC Life.

Dvara Research is a policy research institution and is a part of Dvara Holdings. It focuses on complete access to suitable financial services and social security for the lower income groups through a range of channels that enable them to use services securely and confidently.

