Sulakshna Mukherjee joins McDonald’s as GM & Head – Corp Comm

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 17, 2022 10:18 AM  | 2 min read
Mukherjee

Sulakshna Mukherjee has joined McDonald’s as GM and Head of Department – Corporate Communications. She will be responsible for driving, conceptualising, designing and executing all PR-related programs by leveraging new-age PR tactics. She will also work for the CSR mandate under the aegis of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

Mukherjee’s previous stint was with Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. as AVP & Head – Corporate Communications.

Mukherjee announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “Excited to announce that I have joined McDonald’s India (West & South) as GM & Head of Department, Corporate Communications. I will be responsible for driving, conceptualising, designing & executing all PR-related programs by leveraging new-age PR tactics. I will also be responsible for the CSR mandate under the aegis of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

To my new team: I can’t wait to get started and build something special with you.”

Mukherjee has over 16 years of extensive experience in corporate communications, brand management, corporate positioning and identity building, digital and social media and internal communications. She has been at the forefront of the communications function for reputed companies, and consistently delivered thought leadership and strong messaging, based on business acumen and human insights.

Mukherjee has contributed to notable corporates and media organisations such as Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Deloitte, ICICI Lombard, Emami Group, CNBC-TV18 and The Times of India.

 

