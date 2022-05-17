Sulakshna Mukherjee joins McDonald’s as GM & Head – Corp Comm

Sulakshna Mukherjee has joined McDonald’s as GM and Head of Department – Corporate Communications. She will be responsible for driving, conceptualising, designing and executing all PR-related programs by leveraging new-age PR tactics. She will also work for the CSR mandate under the aegis of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).



Mukherjee’s previous stint was with Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. as AVP & Head – Corporate Communications.

To my new team: I can’t wait to get started and build something special with you.”

Mukherjee has over 16 years of extensive experience in corporate communications, brand management, corporate positioning and identity building, digital and social media and internal communications. She has been at the forefront of the communications function for reputed companies, and consistently delivered thought leadership and strong messaging, based on business acumen and human insights.

Mukherjee has contributed to notable corporates and media organisations such as Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Deloitte, ICICI Lombard, Emami Group, CNBC-TV18 and The Times of India.

