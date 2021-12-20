'Success comes to those who are truly committed in their career'

In a professional setup, people struggle with a lot of things. When it comes to giving leadership training, most of the professionals realize that they are outdated. There are many leaders who have expertise in their respective fields, they get promotions also, but at the same time they don't live up to their potentials. To elaborate and emphasize more on possessing leadership skills and how to keep them intact in a corporate environment, we spoke to Payal Nanjiani, Globally Acclaimed Leadership Expert & Speaker and Founder of ‘Success Within Leadership’ in the seventh episode of e4m’s PR and Corp Comm’s ‘Women Achievers Podcast Series’.

Recalling her journey of 21 years in helping people and organizations succeed, Nanjiani said that when one helps others achieve their goals and their dreams in corporate world, where they have only imagined themselves, that experience itself is bliss. “The number of messages that I usually receive from people who have made it to that position after they have done the coaching sessions with us or we have conducted training at their companies, I feel grateful as I have got this opportunity to serve others and added value to their leadership journey,” she added.

When asked about women leaders not being much in the c-suite positions, Nanjiani said that many women let their careers just happen. They want to play it safe, a job that can offer them a work-life balance. Most of the time, women stop themselves from reaching the c-suite position with the fear of whether they will be able to live up to the organization’s expectations and also how they will balance both work and personal life.

Concluding the session, Nanjiani noted, “I feel that you are tested at every phase of your career life and success comes to those who are truly committed.”

Please click below to listen to our podcast:

