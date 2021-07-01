Schneider Electric India ropes in Indu Sharma as Senior GM Communications

Sharma moves on from Reckitt India Health where she worked as the Head Corporate Communications

Indu Sharma, former Head Corporate Communications, Reckitt India Health has joined Schneider Electric India as Senior General Manager, Communications. Based out of Gurugram India, she will be reporting to Bidisha Nagaraj- VP, Global Marketing at Schneider Electric.

She will be handling the entire communications mandate for the organization, including external and internal communications.

Sharma is an experienced integrated communications professional with 16 years of inclusive experience in devising corporate communications strategy, purpose communication, and telling brand stories across corporate and agency environments. Prior to this, she was leading communications for Reckitt India Health, comprising of Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Brand Communications, CSR, Sustainability & Internal Communications, Influencer & KOL Management for corporate & societal campaigns, and local roll-out of global campaigns. Over a span of one and a half decades, Sharma has been part of both the agency and corporate side of the business. She has been in leadership roles in top-notch organizations which include Adfactors PR, Genesis prBurson Marsteller, MSL Group, HTC and more.

