Ruchi Wadhwa joins Indegene as Director-Corporate Communications

Prior to this, Wadhwa was with HERE Technologies as DE&O and India Communications Lead

Updated: Mar 29, 2022 12:42 PM  | 1 min read
Ruchi Wadhwa

Ruchi Wadhwa has joined Indegene as Director–Corporate Communications. Indegene is a technology-led healthcare solutions company providing effective and efficient clinical, medical, and commercial solutions to some of the leading healthcare organizations.

Prior to joining here, she was associated with HERE Technologies as DE&O and India Communications Lead where she drove communications mandates for their data operations business as well as in-country communication requirements.

With her 20+ years of experience in the Brand and Communications space, Wadhwa has worked across some of the leading organizations such as HSBC, Lupin, Accenture, and Telenor.

 

