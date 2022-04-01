Repeat telecast of e4m PR and Corp Comm's 11th IPRCCA 2020 on NewsX

Highlights of e4m PR and Corp Comm's 11th IPRCCA 2020 to be aired on Sunday, April 3, 2022, on NewsX, 5pm onwards

exchange4media is all set to recap the excitement and thrill of the Corporate Communications' India Public Relations and Corporate Communication Awards (IPRCCA) held on February 12, 2021, through a repeat telecast on NewsX.

NewsX, media partner for the IPRCCA event, will stream the repeat telecast of the highlights of the 11th IPRCCA 2021 on Sunday, April 3, 2022, 5 pm onwards.

The 11th edition of the IPRCCA was a grand success through the support of our partners - Adfactors PR, Value 360 Communications, Media Mantra, WhiteHat Jr, First Partners, Ruder Finn, Avian We, Pepsico, Kaizzen, Genesis BCW, SPAG and Godrej.

Stay tuned for more updates.

