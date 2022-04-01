Repeat telecast of e4m PR and Corp Comm's 11th IPRCCA 2020 on NewsX

Highlights of e4m PR and Corp Comm's 11th IPRCCA 2020 to be aired on Sunday, April 3, 2022, on NewsX, 5pm onwards

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 1, 2022 2:48 PM  | 1 min read
PR

exchange4media is all set to recap the excitement and thrill of the Corporate Communications' India Public Relations and Corporate Communication Awards (IPRCCA) held on February 12, 2021, through a repeat telecast on NewsX.

NewsX, media partner for the IPRCCA event, will stream the repeat telecast of the highlights of the 11th IPRCCA 2021 on Sunday, April 3, 2022, 5 pm onwards.

The 11th edition of the IPRCCA was a grand success through the support of our partners - Adfactors PR, Value 360 Communications, Media Mantra, WhiteHat Jr, First Partners, Ruder Finn, Avian We, Pepsico, Kaizzen, Genesis BCW, SPAG and Godrej.

Stay tuned for more updates.

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Newsx e4m pr and corp comm 11th IPRCCA 2020 Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
Nijay N Nair

Adfactors PR names Nijay N Nair as CEO
5 hours ago

PR

A true leader is willing to unlearn and relearn along the journey: Elisha Saigal
1 day ago

Tarun Nagrani

Tarun Nagrani joins Mastercard India as Director-Corporate Communications
1 day ago