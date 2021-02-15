‘Regional PR faces the roadblock of lack of strategic interface’

The India Public Relations and Corporate Communications Conference (IPRCCC) 2020 was hosted by the exchange4media group on Friday, 12th of February 2021. The conference witnessed various industry experts coming together to discuss and deliberate various topics around the PR and corporate communications world. The agenda of the conference comprised many insightful panel discussions, keynote addresses, fireside chats and was followed by the IPRCC Awards.

One of the panel discussions was held on the topic ‘Regional Media a Defining Factor in Future of Communications, How it will Become a Game Changer”. The panellists for the discussion were Shailesh Goyal, Founder & Director, Simulations; Khurshid Ahmad, Managing Director, Advantage Group; Mukesh Kharbanda, Managing Director, Fuzion PR; and Sheela K Panicker, Founder, Enright PR. The session chair for the panel discussion was Anup Sharma, Senior Director: PRCAI.

Sharma opened the discussion by asking the panellists to share their views on how the regional media is the future of communication and how are marketers and communicators adapting to it. Sharing insights on the same, Shailesh Goyal said “People want to know what is happening in the street next to theirs rather than what Trump said or what Obama said. The brand communicators and marketers have realised this and they have understood the seriousness of the readers in regional areas, and that they get more deeply engaged. This is giving them more value for money, ROI, and engagement levels. Even OTTs are growing immensely in these areas”.

He went on to add, “Each state in our country is a country in itself, there is a Europe in Gujarat, and an Australia in say two of our states. One-strategy-fits-all can’t work here”.

Talking about the inclination of brands towards regional coverage, Sheela K Panicker shared “Brands want PR firms who are aware of the length and breadth of the area and who can cater to their needs across the globe. There are regional takers and there are readers for the vernacular languages media, but this goes beyond boundaries of states as these media are also digital.”

Adding to the insights, Mukesh Kharbanda said “We do PR for two primary reasons- image perception and amplification. 75% of the population of India resides in regional areas. There shouldn’t be a question around the importance and need for public relations in India. If you want to take on that 75% of your target group, regional PR is everything.”

