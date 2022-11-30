‘One of the most effective ways of communication is the method of digital storytelling’

To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated the women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible works.



The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.

In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Dr Ashima Singh, Assistant Professor, Amity School of Communication. She was bestowed with the “Educator of the Year” award in the third edition of the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.

Excerpts:

Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?

I would firstly like to thank the e4m team for conferring upon the award. It has been a long journey in this field of learning and teaching and every moment of that has been inspiring and exciting. This award has come as an inspiration to me as it reminds me to work with more commitment and dedication in the coming years.

What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?

My biggest source of inspiration is my students. Over the course of my professional career in academia, I have met several people who have become my mentors and they have always challenged me to push myself harder. As a teacher, my students have always been there for me and I have also learnt a lot from them. Apart from this, my passion for learning has kept me driven.

In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?

The PR industry has now become largely digitised. Tools of the digital media play a major role in disseminating information and fostering relationships. The new age is all about creating interactive content in order to engage people. One of the most effective ways of communication that we are witnessing right now is the method of digital storytelling.

Platforms like Substack have gained popularity at a global level in the world of communications. However, I feel that the Indian industry has not been able to make utilisation of such platforms yet. I would like to see the upcoming team of professionals make proper use of all these tools in an effective manner.

Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?

One thing that I have learnt from the industry is that one should never stop asking questions. The communications industry is an evolving one, you will spot changes every now and then, so one must ensure that they keep enquiring about and learning whatever’s new on the plate. Another thing that is key to success in the industry is the aspect of networking. Your antenna should always be active as the more contacts you make the better you get at work.

In the coming days of strong digital storytelling, PR professionals will have to up their game in regard to making use of social media. Everyone is there right now, from journalists to businesses, mastering the social media game can prove to be very helpful for PR professionals to reach their target audience. They should also keep in mind the growing strictness regarding the ethical margins in the corporate communications and PR industry.

What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?

I would keep saying that going digital is the key to keep oneself at par with the ongoing work culture. Learning the latest technology and digital skills and the art of digital storytelling will be my message to the future professionals of the communications industry.

