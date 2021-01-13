ON PURPOSE announces winners of the second edition of The Purpose Project

The project is an initiative to help drive social change by supporting an organization every year on a pro bono basis

ON PURPOSE today announced the winners of the second edition of The Purpose Project. Started in August 2019, The Purpose Project is an initiative of and by the people of ON PURPOSE to help drive social change by supporting an organization every year on a pro bono basis. It aims at building communications capability for an organization, helping them to reach and engage audiences more effectively. The winner of the 2020 edition of The Purpose Project is Azad Foundation, which has been selected by the team at ON PURPOSE after a selection process, facilitated by Shravani Dang, an independent communications advisor.

Azad Foundation is an NGO working to enable urban resource-poor women to challenge gender norms and occupational segregations through access to transformative skills and remunerative, dignified non-traditional livelihoods. Under their programme Women with Wheels, Azad Foundation engages with women in communities and provides transformative training on technical skills (intensive driving lessons), self-development, empowerment, and laws, which includes personal grooming, self-defence, and communication skills. The women drivers belong to marginalized sections of society. Azad Foundation trained and placed the first woman bus driver with Delhi Transport Corporation and the first women drivers with UNICEF, US Embassy, Five Star hotels, Delhi Commission for Women, and Municipal Corporation of Indore.

ON PURPOSE will work with Azad Foundation to build an integrated communications strategy that will help them open new market opportunities for resource-poor women as chauffeurs in government, retail, and e-commerce delivery and strengthen the brand. The aim is to devise a communications framework to influence individuals, private organizations, industries and NGOs, and global organizations through media and social media efforts and brand promotion ideas to create a larger impact.

“We are eager to collaborate with ON PURPOSE to make our external communication more effective,” said Amrita Gupta, Director - Research Advocacy & Communications, Azad Foundation.



“We are glad to announce Azad Foundation as the winners for The Purpose Project this year. Every year our vision and mission that we set out for ON PURPOSE when it began, becomes stronger. We hope to drive social change by creating an even larger impact this time with Azad Foundation and lend our helping hand towards achieving their goals.” said Girish Balachandran, Managing Partner at ON PURPOSE.

Last year, ON PURPOSE, helped HAQ Centre For Child Rights build their communications capacity and enhance their public outreach by providing content and design support for an impactful website. ON PURPOSE plans to take up one such project every year to utilize their expertise in communications to drive social change in India. This announcement commemorates 3 years of ON PURPOSE in the communications industry.

