On National Doctor’s Day, Quaker launches film to express gratitude to healthcare heroes

Recognizing the courage, resilience and unwavering spirit of the Indian healthcare community, Quaker has created a special film – ‘#SalutingOurHeroes’, a tribute to the Real Fit Heroes for their elfless efforts in keeping numerous families safe during the tough times. Released ahead of the upcoming National Doctor’s Day, the film focuses on inspiring and positive stories that talk about the incredible work done by the healthcare community in helping patients find strength to recover from the trying situation caused by the pandemic.

The film opens with Michelin Star Chef and Quaker’s brand ambassador, Vikas Khanna, expressing his gratitude towards each member of the healthcare community, who are serving the nation extraordinarily by fighting this fight for us. The film unfolds with stories about the efforts of Real Life, Real Fit Heroes and showcases the relentless spirit of countless healthcare heroes across the country. Emotionally capturing the heart-warming stories of Real Life, Real Fit Heroes, the film features Dr. Jigmet Wangchuk, who built a Covid-specialty hospital in a remote area of Leh; Swati Bheemgaj from Bilaspur, a nurse from Bilaspur, who learned the sign language to communicate with a deaf and mute Covid patient; Manikandand, an ambulance driver from Puducherry who provided 24/7 free ambulance service to those in need and Shugufta Ara, a nurse from Srinagar, who not only helped deliver more than 100 babies of covid positive mothers but also took care of newborns.

Talking about the initiative Anshul Khanna, Senior Director, Marketing – Foods, PepsiCo India said, “Our healthcare heroes deserve our deepest gratitude and admiration for risking their lives to keep us and our families safe. The ‘#SalutingOurHeroes’ film is our humble gesture to salute the dedicated service, relentless efforts, and unwavering spirit of our healthcare professionals. As a tribute to our heroes, this powerful film not only showcases the feats of incredible strength of our healthcare heroes but also fills us with hope, positivity, and inspiration. Keeping true to Quaker’s attribute of being ‘Fuel for the Real Fit’, we continue to support the healthcare community and are providing nutritious Quaker oatmeals to hospitals across the country. As a brand that represents ‘Fuel for the Real Fit’, Quaker will continue to stand with the healthcare heroes during these challenging times.”

Sharing his thoughts, Quaker’s Brand Ambassador, Vikas Khanna, said, “In these tough times, our healthcare heroes have continued to shine. I sincerely thank all healthcare professionals and salute them for their extraordinary service, unflagging compassion, and courage. They have braved all the odds and are truly our Real Life, Real Fit Heroes. Through this special initiative, Quaker and I, extend our collective admiration and appreciation for these healthcare heroes as they continue to fight this pandemic and keep us safe.”

As part of the #SalutingOurHeroes campaign, Quaker has partnered with leading NGO, Smile Foundation, to provide over 1 lakh oatmeals* to more than 45 government and private hospitals and medical institutions across 7 states including Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal, and Karnataka. Some of the hospitals engaged through this initiative include Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram; KEM Hospital, Mumbai; Ernakulam General Hospital, Kerala; Rukhmani Bai Government Hospital, Mumbai; and Aarvy Hospital, Gurugram.

