Manipal Hospitals thanks doctors for the gift of 'rebirth'

The Happy Rebirth campaign is tribute to doctors’ life-saving efforts in providing second chances to patients and an opportunity to celebrate their 'Rebirthday'

Manipal Hospitals has launched the Happy Rebirth campaign, a heartfelt tribute to doctors’ life-saving efforts in providing second chances to patients and an opportunity to celebrate their “Rebirthday.” This campaign signifies the culmination of a three-year initiative aimed at shedding light on the challenges faced by doctors and fostering a deeper understanding between medical professionals and the public.

Over the past three years, Manipal Hospitals has embarked on a mission to address pertinent issues within the healthcare industry. In 2021, the focus was on exposing the violence endured by Indian doctors and questioning societal sentiments. In 2022, the campaign shifted its narrative to emphasize the trust issues faced by patients, highlighting doctors' compassionate care despite being judged for their decisions.

This year, Manipal Hospitals concludes the series by centering the spotlight on patients expressing their gratitude towards doctors for giving them a second chance at life—a rebirth made possible by the dedicated efforts of medical professionals.

Karthik Rajagopal, Chief Operating Officer at Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., says, "Prepare to be inspired by the stories of resilience, healing, and gratitude as Manipal Hospitals shines a spotlight on the doctors who have become beacons of hope, gifting countless patients life-changing second chances. We are commemorating the transformative impact on over 1.5 million lives touched last year, as we strengthen the bond between patients and the exceptional doctors who have saved them.”

National Doctor's Day serves as a reminder of the immense dedication and selflessness that doctors bring to their noble profession. The day marks the birth anniversary of the legendary Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, and serves as a reminder of the noble profession of medicine and the selfless care doctors provide in saving lives.

Gaurav Arora, Co-founder of Social Panga, sheds light on the campaign saying, “While we often celebrate our biological birthday, life also grants us second chances. This Doctors' Day, let's honor those chances and, most importantly, express our gratitude to the doctors who have been instrumental in providing them. This campaign aims to reunite doctors and patients on this special occasion of Doctors' Day.”

The campaign showcases emotional patient stories through a powerful film, patient activities, and hospital activations. In a remarkable display of gratitude, patients are updating their social media bios to include their rebirth dates and sharing their inspiring rebirth stories. This initiative allowed the public to celebrate their "Happy Rebirthday" and express gratitude towards doctors.

