Ola names Vaishnavi Ramakrishnan as Director of Communications

Ola has named Vaishnavi Ramakrishnan as Director of Communications.

Prior to this, Ramakrishnan was associated with Flipkart as Director – Communications.

A seasoned communications professional with over 12 years of work experience, Ramakrishnan has contributed to some well-known agencies and media organizations. She started her PR and corporate communications journey with Edelman where she worked for seven years.

Before joining the communications industry, Ramakrishnan was associated with media houses like ET Now, UTVi, and Times now.

