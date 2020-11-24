Nucleus onboards four new clients to its start-up portfolio in November

Nucleus PR has added four new clients to its start-up portfolio this month. GoEvals - a HR Tech Startup; FRENZI - an OTT discovery and engagement platform; WAVE - the first interactive Indian app browser and KIRU by OrgTree - a social farming community initiative. These brands join the ranks of Nucleus PR’s roster of prestigious clients that includes stellar start up brands like Zolo, Onsurity and Umeed Healing.

Commenting on the win, Tarunjeet Rattan, Managing Partner, Nucleus PR, said “As a boutique firm, we are mindful of the profile of clients that we add to our kitty. Each of these brands represent the thought leadership that we want to add to the startup ecosystem. The founders are passionate about the change they want to bring and believe in the power of all-inclusive branding. We are confident that we will be able to create the right reputation for them within their target audience by merging smart ideas and business goals with an experienced hand.”

GoEvals, is a HR Tech Startup which provides Analysis Driven, AI-Enabled, Digital HR Tools that focus on employee selection, sensing and success. WAVE is the first interactive Indian app browser. while FRENZI is an OTT discovery and engagement platform which provides audiences with solutions to deal with their media consumption challenges. KIRU by OrgTree is a social community initiative for the farming community that aims to bring in the healthy goodness of millets via delicious snacks.