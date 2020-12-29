'My personal and professional objective has always been to create a meaningful impact'

Aastha Bansal, on being in ‘e4m PR & Corporate Communications 40 under 40’ list, says, inspiring and motivating team members to take onus are some of the key factors that define a powerful leader

Aastha Bhandari Bansal, Senior Manager - Communications - WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, won the recognition of being amongst the 40 people under the e4m PR & Corporate Communications 40 under 40-second list. Aastha has a professional offering over 15 years of rich and prolific exposure in the realm of Public Relations, Corporate Communications, Customer Relationship Management, and media relations.

Aastha Bhandari Bansal spoke to us about her recognition into the 40 under 40 list and her future plans in the latest edition of ‘e4m Next Gen Series’.

Edited Excerpts:-

How do you feel about being a part of the elite list?

The pandemic has completely changed the role of public relations in any organization, hence being featured in this elite list especially in the current environment has conferred me with the responsibility to drive PR & Communications industry as the front-runners in digital communication innovation. I feel that in order to achieve this, PR professionals need to accelerate the evolution with the changing times by staying connected with the consumers and anticipate changes in their behaviors.

What are the key skills required in the prevailing market?

In the fast-evolving global digital scenario, communications professionals need to challenge the norm of conventional PR methods and grasp the strategy behind the use of technology. While we primarily are storytellers, we need to leverage data analytics to make our stories more in sync with our consumer sensibilities and deliver them in channels that are compatible with their consumption patterns.

Moreover, as brands have started sharing more content online, along with exemplary verbal communication skills one must be equipped to create content not limited to any one medium, platform, or format.

What are the qualities that a leader should possess?

American professor, lecturer, author, and podcast host Brené Brown once said, “I define a leader as anyone who takes responsibility for finding the potential in people and processes, and who has the courage to develop that potential.”

I believe that elevating everyone’s role in a team and giving them the opportunity to be part of a larger initiative, inspiring entrepreneurial spirit, and motivating them to take onus are some of the key factors that define a powerful leader.

What trends have you witnessed in the past 10 months in the PR and corp comm domain?

If the current crisis has taught me something personally, then it is the fact that adaptability is the single most significant capability that an organization requires in order to survive and stay relevant. All the trends that I have seen in the past 10 months are based on this accelerated capability to adapt.

For Public Relations specifically, the ability to move from reactive communication to understanding the consumers' requirement during a crisis and anticipating them to curtail and communicate the offerings of the brand at a faster pace. Making the messaging both about visual and verbal communication is catching up faster than it would have otherwise.

For Corp Comms, one of the most impactful trends that has surfaced is the intent of organizations to engage with employees and partners at a deeper level. Understanding their anxieties about the uncertainty and doing everything they can to make it comfortable for them is driven by a well-considered, quickly drawn, and urgently implemented communications plan.

Additionally, with Covid-19, companies had to adjust, look at more cost-effective ways to promote their services/offerings and shift their budgets towards quicker dissemination through digital channels, which is something that has caught up faster.

How technologically ready and skilled are the PR and Corp Comm professionals to move to the next level of digitisation?

This pandemic was a crucial test for the industry, and I think it showed our readiness in terms of going all digital and being able to apply our skills to execute digital campaigns and innovate at the same time. However, I think there’s still a lot of space and scope for PR professionals to get out of the traditional mindset that has been dominant for so long and lead the change rather than following it.

According to you, what innovations will reshape the PR and Corp Comm industry?

Unconventional digital channels backed by strong data analysis capability will be the two key areas to focus on for communicators in 2021. PR experts who understand content marketing, how to engage on non-traditional platforms, have the foresight to adapt quickly to the latest technology and at the same time are aware of customer’s challenges & needs, will be better positioned to develop a more successful campaign or project a company’s reputation or increase audience engagement.

Also, the current crisis highlighted the importance of internal communication, and digital channels will play a bigger role here going forward.

How will this recognition by e4m add value to your profile and the communications industry at large?

More than anything this recognition has given me and the others is an opportunity to shape the future of the Communications industry. At an individual level, now it’s my responsibility to take the creative initiative and ownership for this change.

What are your future plans?

My key personal and professional objective has always been to create a meaningful impact.

I intend to create iconic communication possibilities in the coming few years, irrespective of whichever brand or organisation I represent. These possibilities will be closely related to the real impact it can have on my surroundings to help create a more inclusive and tolerant world. I strongly believe that good intentions communicated well have the power to bring that change.