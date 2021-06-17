MSL & Onclusive announce global partnership

MSL and Onclusive announced today an expanded global partnership bringing real-time insights around PR Attribution™ to all MSL clients worldwide, connecting earned and owned content to business outcomes by blending deterministic data with artificial intelligence.

Onclusive invented, trademarked and perfected PR Attribution™ over the past decade with the largest AI-driven data-set and trained machine learning models. Unlike other systems which aggregate website traffic data across large sets of media coverage, PR Attribution™ links individual articles and pieces of content to specific business outcomes, allowing for precise PR analytics with truly actionable insights. Instead of relying on proxy metrics like coverage volume and potential reach, PR Attribution™ delivers real-time insights including:

The total volume of company website visits from earned and owned media

The specific website interactions that are driven by individual pieces of content

Projected revenue impact of individual pieces of content

Trended statistics by communications campaign, message or topic

“We have spent the bulk of the past two years at MSL honing an earned-first tech stack based on co-development partnerships, connected APIs and rich Epsilon data that is unrivaled in the industry and has powered insights and innovation in ways that haven’t been possible until now,” said Bryan Pedersen, Chief Innovation Officer, MSL U.S. “Onclusive’s PR Attribution™ model has brought us unmatched visibility to PR measurement, deprioritizing industry vanity metrics and inaccurate forms of attribution. Extending our partnership globally further cements MSL’s leadership in ‘influence impact’ and competitive advantage in comms tech.”

“Attribution has become standard best practice in marketing, and we are proud to have brought a similar set of advanced capabilities to communications practitioners. As the industry’s first and most accurate attribution solution, PR Attribution™ is changing PR measurement. Utilizing Onclusive’s best-in-class data science we are proud to be a strategic partner to MSL and their clients globally,” said Dan Beltramo, CEO at Onclusive.

PR Attribution™ is actively being used by existing MSL U.S. clients and will be integrated into solutions for current and new MSL and Publicis Groupe clients globally.

All PR Attribution™ data is aggregated, anonymized and designed to comply with worldwide data privacy regulations.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)