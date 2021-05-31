MSL Appoints Shashanka Nanda as Vice President North and West of 20:20 MSL

With over two decades of experience, Shashanka brings deep knowledge of integrated communications across sectors

MSL, Publicis Groupe’s exclusive strategic communications firm, today announced the appointment of Shashanka Nanda as Vice President, North and West at

20:20 MSL, based in Delhi NCR.

With over two decades of experience, Shashanka brings deep knowledge of integrated communications, leading multi-stakeholder campaigns across verticals including technology, automotive, aviation, and infrastructure across public and private sectors. Prior to this appointment, Shashanka held the position of Vice President and Technology Lead at Edelman, India.

Commenting on the appointment, Amit Misra, CEO, MSL South Asia said, “Shashanka is an accomplished professional. His depth of experience will add strategic value across our diverse client portfolio. As a strategic thinker and team player, his knowledge of the communication environment will be complementary to our operations. I am confident that he will be a great asset to our teams and I look forward to working closely with him.”

“We are delighted to have Shashanka join our team,” said Viju George, Managing Director, 20:20 MSL. “With his deep expertise in the technology sector, he will be a terrific addition to our leadership team as we continue to focus on expanding our bouquet of services and upscaling our offerings.”

During the course of his career, Shashanka has advised global corporations, start-ups, not for profits and governments on developing and executing effective communication strategies. A few clients that Shashanka has managed include organizations such as Microsoft, HP, TrendMicro, Oracle, Hitachi Data Systems, Airbus, GMR, Maruti Suzuki, The Ministry of Renewable Energy – Govt. of India, The Govt. of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, The World Bank, among others.

