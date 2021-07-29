Bomanbridge Media & EPIC announce global distribution partnership

With his collaboration, Bomanbridge will take 500+ hours of EPIC’s content including factual content, features & documentaries, successful series, and more, to global audience

Bomanbridge Media, a content distribution and production company, has entered a newly forged global distribution partnership with the premium Indian infotainment channel EPIC, from the house of the IN10 Media Network which has businesses in broadcast, digital, and production under its umbrella.

This alliance will see Bomanbridge exclusively selling more than 500 hours of Indian original content from EPIC’s burgeoning catalogue which features factual content, including highly successful series, such as Raja Rasaoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan and Regiment Dairies.

In addition to distribution of original finished content, the partnership shall also explore co-productions and other mutually beneficial IP projects in efforts to increase cross border storytelling.

To kickstart the new collaboration, Bomanbridge is excited to announce the first milestone deal on the factual documentary special, Royal Enfield - Brands of India (1x60’) with SBS Australia. The 1 x 60’ programme will be airing later this year.

The series follows the legendary brand, Royal Enfield, and its unique story - a vintage motorcycle company that has an English pedigree but an Indian upbringing. Royal Enfield Bullet, is the world’s oldest continuously made motorcycle which has legions of fans and followers who love it's sound, looks and riding comfort. This is the story of the rise, fall and rise of Royal Enfield - an iconic motorcycle company.

“We are so impressed with the growth of IN10 Media Network’s channels and overall service expansion. It’s clear to us they are ambitious and we are keen to share this adventure with them, support the growth through sales of their high quality content, and embark on a new slate of projects together” says Sonia Fleck, CEO of Bomanbridge Media.

Commenting on the partnership, Mansi Darbar, Network VP – Corporate Strategy & Development, IN10 Media Network said, “We are elated to partner with Bomanbridge Media, whose expertise will take our flagship channel EPIC’s premium content to a global audience. At the Network, we are committed to associate with captivating content which has a universal appeal and caters to a wide set of viewers. This strategic partnership strengthens our commitment towards factual content.”

