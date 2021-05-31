Mars names Sunita Patnaik as Director - Corporate Affairs

Prior to this, Patnaik was part of policy communications team at Facebook India

Sunita Patnaik has joined Mars as Director, Corporate Affairs. Prior to this, Patnaik was the part of policy communications team at Facebook India.

She brings more than 13 years of robust experience delivering communications for some of India’s well-known organizations. Prior to Facebook India, Patnaik worked for eight years at Walmart India, where her last role was as Senior Manager. She has also worked for brands like Cargill India and Standard Chartered.

Patnaik has a Master’s degree in English Journalism and PR from Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She also has a Chevening Fellowship in Responsible Business from Nottingham University Business School.

