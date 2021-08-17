LG donates two ambulances to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida

LG Electronics has contributed two advance life support ambulances to Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, as a part of their pledge to support India’s preparation for the third wave of coronavirus. LG’s CSR initiative is a part of their brand philosophy of making ‘Life’s Good’ for people. With this contribution, LG Electronics is looking forward to strengthen medical infrastructure.

To assist the medical system to prepare for the third wave of coronavirus, LG is collaborating with various state governments and NGOs by contributing medical equipment and also supporting various hospitals across India. LG Electronics is supporting 21 hospitals across the country to strengthen the medical infrastructure by setting up dedicated wards for Covid-19 units and aiding them with the intensive care that they require, the company said.

Speaking of the initiative Young Lak Kim, MD- LG Electronics India said, “The contribution of the Advanced Life Support ambulances to Kailash hospital is another step by us to aid the community and support them for unforeseen situations in the future. In the last 24 years, we have been committed to our pledge to support the nation through various social initiatives. We will continue to focus our efforts on providing support to the Government and Citizens in this fight against the coronavirus.”

