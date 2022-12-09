Landor & Fitch bring alive ‘digital sugar’
The agency built the design language for a tech startup to curate ‘limitless possibilities’ through a unique and powerful brand identity
Revolutionary, bold, inspiring – marked the beginning for Landor & Fitch, to explore a new canvas of visual and verbal brand identity – for transforming Sugarbox. Aligning change to business goals, vision, and an ambitious future-forward story, needs the combined power of creativity and clarity for the brand to speak to its stakeholders. Taking this road and keeping the core message at heart – enabling equalized access to digital experiences – Landor & Fitch conceptualised the distinctive new identity for the tech start-up Sugarbox.
Elaborating how team Landor & Fitch worked on the new brand identity, Lulu Raghavan, Managing Director, Landor & Fitch, shares, “One of the things that truly impressed us was that an organization in the technology domain was thinking about brand identity as a powerful signal of change and transformation. We met the Leadership team and understood that Sugarbox as an organization was focused to embrace innovation. This is where the idea of ‘the link to limitless’ took form. It was a straightforward brief - focused positioning and memorable messaging. This gave us an opportunity to make a difference and showcase the metaphor of a sweet box, aesthetically and verbally”.
The brand refresh process commanded a rigorous approach. Different aspects that would influence the brand strategy the company’s vision, its plan of execution, customers, and their mindsets – all were taken into consideration. The team analyzed what the customers think about the brand today, and how the brand should be positioned in the future. From a cultural context, factors such as ‘Digital India’, its future and the narrative around connectivity in the country, were assessed. After much deliberation, the team arrived at this aspirational, powerful idea of ‘the link to limitless’ – a place where anyone and everyone would benefit from reliable and contextual digital access.
The creative team then joined forces and worked on defining the archetype - the Sugarbox persona - a process that is critical to develop an identity. The team envisioned this persona as empowering, revolutionary, agile, and inspiring – refreshing aspects for a brand in the tech industry. Conceptually, aspects of ‘digital sugar’ were developed to reflect the digital experiences enabled for consumers, in a limitless mode. The focus was crystal clear, to curate Sugarbox as a relatable, vibrant, and a distinctive brand that sets the benchmark as a platform that enables. The color palette, typefaces, combination of bold colors with warm colors, the typography - all these elements were meticulously weaved in, to create the Sugarbox visual language.
“The intent of this brand transformation delivers two-fold objectives – to deepen our commitment as enablers of digital access and emphasize on the potential to impact Digitisation. It is the need of the hour to stay relevant for our stakeholders, with simplicity and potential. The idea of ‘the link to limitless’ speaks about our focus to build the internet of the future of Connected Devices, Applications, People and Things. We are glad that team Landor & Fitch brilliantly connected all the dots to bring forth a powerful narrative for the brand”, quotes Rohit Paranjpe, Co-founder and CEO Sugarbox.
‘Everything has a voice & as communication experts we need to help design the narrative’
Anuja Choudhary, Co-founder and Director, WizSpk Communications and PR Pvt. Ltd., was honoured with ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By Ruchika Jha | Dec 8, 2022 11:47 AM | 3 min read
To recognise women leaders' relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Anuja Choudhary, Co-founder and Director, WizSpk Communications and PR Pvt. Ltd., who was honoured with ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Choudhary has a demonstrated history of working in the public relations and communications industry. Her expertise lies in crisis management, integrated marketing, crisis communications, content strategy and social media.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
Thank you so much. It feels amazing as it reinforces our belief in empowering each one of us. Congratulations to all the amazing talent we have in the industry, so proud to be a part of this ever-evolving industry.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
Growth drives me. Being challenged is important. It helps deliver good work.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Spin Doctors, Publicists, PR officers are Integrated communication specialists / Strategic Brand experts today. PR professionals are brand custodians / advisors — we have to think ahead of the curve, always blazing the trail. Strategic thinking, creative and innovative ideas that communicates the brand messages across the target.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming years?
You are expected to be the strategic brand expert for your brand partner - understanding any industry, product, service or even a tiny element of design. Everything has a voice and as communication experts — we need to help design the narrative and build conversations and reputations. It is an ever-evolving task we got at hand and the industry has a huge potential to expand and grow. We need to keep learning, evolving and adapting to meet the needs and expectations.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
If we find purpose in what we do, our job is done. I heard it somewhere and I totally believe in this. Work hard every day, learn every day and hustle every day. Be fearless and take criticism positively, success will find its way.
‘In India, corp comm is a subset of either the marketing or human resource’
Manallii Ajmera-Metalia, Head, Corporate Communication, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company, was bestowed the ‘Communicator of the Year Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By Shrabasti Mallik | Dec 7, 2022 12:50 PM | 5 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Manallii Ajmera-Metalia, head, corporate communication, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited, who was bestowed the ‘Communicator of the Year Corp Comm’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards. As an accomplished and enthusiastic communication professional, she holds experience across advertising, e-learning, public relations and corporate communications. Equipped with a PG in Advertising & Marketing Communication (AMC) and a diploma in Journalism, she takes up any challenge and seeing it through to a logical conclusion.
Excerpts from the interview:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
I feel humbled and honoured by the recognition at Exchange4Media’s PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. It feels good to be acknowledged as 'Communicator of the Year' alongside some of the most brilliant minds and communicators from the fraternity. I’m grateful to every individual who has contributed to making my journey meaningful.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
In today’s day and age, the art of communication is the language of leadership, which is forever evolving and adapting to changing times. Communication is something so simple and yet so complex that we can’t express it in simple words. The challenge of simplifying communication for it to be comprehended the way it should be is what inspires me as a communications professional. The adrenaline rush of overcoming unique challenges that make me think new, think different, and go above and beyond is a major motivating factor.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Today, organisations are shifting focus in viewing corporate communication from a specialist function to one that is multi-faceted with complementary proficiencies. PR and corporate communication professionals have moved beyond pitch notes, media releases and media coverages. Today communicators are balancing the traditional skill-set of writing, media engagement and storytelling with hyper-personalised communication in such areas as creative content development, content marketing and social media.
Corporate communicators are growing to play an important role in organisational reforms. Over and above reputation management and internal communication, their role now involves developing a strategy to achieve transformation objectives across all stakeholders – from the work floor to the market arena. As communicators, we are expected to have suitable skill sets to drive strategic communication that is not only aligned with the business but is also data-backed with actionable insights and quantifiable outcomes.
With the evolution of the industry and its role, there is also a dire need for mindset evolution to adapt to some of the best global practices.
Thanks to the pandemic, the last mile consumer has swiftly moved to new-age digital media for consuming news. Long format has given way to short format, easy-to-consume information that needs to be visually appealing and equally interesting. Communication channels have evolved, and we need to have platform-agnostic, hyper-personalised communication. Analysing platform dynamics and deciphering its analytics is essential to create effective and flexible communication that’s seen, heard and noticed by the receiver at the right time and on the relevant platform.
In India, corporate communication largely is a subset of either the marketing or human resource. The functional reporting matrix needs to be firmed up post factoring in the industry specific norms and the overall organisation structure.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
Good communication is not a natural gift but an acquired art, which is honed over time. Learning, thus, is an ongoing process in our fast-paced industry, which has its own challenges and opportunities. To effectually communicate we need to know that we are all different in our perception of the world and use this as a guide to communicate fairly in a comprehensible manner.
The PR and corporate communication industry is poised to go full throttle. Today’s contemporary PR and corporate communicators are multidisciplinary, sprightly and insights-driven to usher in an era of delivering quantifiable value to the business. These professionals are progressively advocating change and enabling transformation in an increasingly complex and diverse stakeholder world.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Be passionate about your work. Pursue the profession with honesty and integrity. Every person and every situation you encounter will teach you something. Seek a mentor who can guide you along the way to grow into a well-rounded and bright communications professional. Be willing to learn, unlearn, persevere and reinvent yourself to evolve with changing times.
Prioritisation will help you strike a work-life balance whilst you efficiently multi-task. Ensure you build a strong support system, which helps you deliver nothing but the best both professionally and personally. When you win accolades at work, it is your family and friends who will be genuinely happy for your progress. Make them a part of your journey.
Your hunger to learn more will go a long way in building your credibility. Be mindful about what works for you, what you do well and why and how can you use it to shape your career graph while also contributing in your own way to our industry at large.
Communication is more about what you share, not what you sell: Kiran Ray Chaudhury
Chaudhury, Co-founder and Joint Managing Director, 80dB Communications, was bestowed the ‘Mentor of the Year in PR’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 10:39 AM | 6 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Kiran Ray Chaudhury, co-founder and joint managing director, 80dB Communications. She was bestowed with the “Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year” award in the third edition of the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards. An optimistic and solution-oriented leader, she takes pride in being a strong, determined and hard-nosed doer. A seasoned professional with over 26 years of experience, she thrives on bringing creative ideas to the table. She is an artful storyteller and enjoys challenging the status quo by taking measurable risks. A thorough team player, she has built and managed teams from a very early stage in her career.
Excerpts from the interview:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
Thank you e4m for this award, which is very special to me. I have been lucky to have the best mentors and have felt literally duty-bound always to pay it forward. This award feels like the universe was eavesdropping.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
We spend a lot of time at work, so I look at work as another opportunity where we evolve ourselves. How do we get better at work? How do we become better individuals? There’s much to learn and be!
Working together with people and forging meaningful connections, doing work that creates an impact and learning new things while pushing oneself outside the proverbial comfort zone serve as good reasons to show up every day!
For the last 7+ years, my co-founder Abhilasha (Padhy) and I, at 80dB, have had an incredible opportunity to be able to create an organisation where people feel comfortable to do their best work and clients wish to be at. One thing is for sure, I’m not short on inspiration.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
The changes in the industry have been profound. While the role of PR has not changed, what has largely changed is its scope, which has expanded manifold. What has led to this change is the proliferation of social and digital media which has literally changed the timeline of news and information, from 24 hours to 24 minutes (or less). While media relations is an important aspect, PR has evolved to encompass a broader set of disciplines that includes mobile communication, influencer engagement, community development, social media, video, podcasts and other such mediums. Companies want their marketing efforts to be tightly integrated, with advertising, PR, digital, social and other programmes in alignment.
Moreover, with communication today being a two-way dialogue, the role of PR has become central to storytelling, which helps to build a connection and trust with audiences. It’s more about what you share, not what you sell.
With all this, there is of course more integration of technology in the process of delivery and reliance on data and analytics to be more precise and personalised.
A lot more focus and formality towards research and measurement would be good to see. There’s often not enough evaluation done of different target audiences and their media consumption habits within the PR function.
Measuring PR campaigns results has been a hot and often a contentious topic. Investments towards integrating reporting and analytics would help bring objectivity to results and lend more legitimacy to the impact of PR.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry.
- Building, developing and nurturing relationships is an art and with practice, you can master it. Relationships need to be nurtured by bringing value and delivering it with care and consistency.
- We work in a knowledge-based world, with change being a constant. Unlearning has never been more important. To be relevant in the dynamic environment we live in, we must learn to unlearn, and learn new tools and skills that will enable us to be ahead of our clients and gain their confidence to be advisors and not just implementers.
- It’s important to develop at least one competency as a super specialisation. It could be visualisation and strategy, creative channel agnostic storytelling, social media management, relationship management or project management, etc.
- Being authentic is yet another valuable learning. I feel it is the key to building and inspiring trust with others.
What does the road ahead look like for the PR industry in India? What are the top three trends that will dominate in the next three-four years?
The PR industry has continued to evolve over the last decade. If the last 10 years are any indicator of the future, our industry will continue to rapidly change and evolve.
The top three trends that are likely to dominate are:
Strong and authentic storytelling in the digital world. The axiom that content is king will actually give way to context being the emperor in the digital world. Delivering the right content, to the right audience at the right time contextually, would be front and center. Further, brevity in storytelling would be equally important as attention spans continue to shorten.
PR mandates would have to be delivered through an integrated approach. Storytelling, customised to different mediums is going to become even more important and, in fact, become the expected.
Personal branding is going to be the flavour as leaders will need to step forward to create a strong, credible and relatable brand that reflects their values to engage stakeholders, both internal and external. Their personal brand will help to create and drive higher trust for their organisations.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Being a PR practitioner is like a degree in business management on the job. Working with senior leadership across brands and industries gives you a ringside view of how businesses are managed, across functions. It’s an enviable position to make the most of.
If you have a learner’s mindset, are curious, and have a penchant for telling stories and working hard, you’d find a warm home in this profession. Else, this profession can certainly teach you that!
Blue Dart names Priya Zutshi as Head – PR, Corp Comm and Sustainability
Prior to this, she worked as Lead – Corp Comm with GreenCell Mobility
By Ruchika Jha | Dec 5, 2022 11:17 AM | 1 min read
South Asian express air and integrated transportation and distribution company Blue Dart has appointed Priya Zutshi as Head of PR, Corporate Communications and Sustainability.
At Blue Dart, her profile will encompass a wide range of activities across functions including working with C- level executives to define company messaging, developing strategic PR interventions, leading internal communications for the company and working on focused sustainability initiatives.
Prior to this, Zutshi worked as Lead - Corporate Communications with GreenCell Mobility.
She has 17 years of experience working with corporates and not-for-profit sector.
Earlier on, she had a six-year professional stint with the Mahindra Group in the corporate communications and sustainability functions. Zutshi has also worked with Larsen & Toubro as their sustainability communications lead.
Before her corporate stint, Zutshi was handling the media advocacy work for Child Rights and You for over five years. She began her career as a broadcast journalist for India Today Group and later on as a freelance journalist for the Times Group.
'Digital disruption has changed the way we communicate with the audience’
Nimisha Limaye, founder and managing director, Pulse PR, was bestowed the ‘Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By Ruchika Jha | Dec 5, 2022 10:19 AM | 3 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated the women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Nimisha Limaye, Founder and Managing Director, Pulse PR. She was bestowed with the “Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year” award in the third edition of the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
I feel extremely happy that I have won this award. It really motivates entrepreneurs like me to do good work and push ourselves. Awards are all about celebrating your work and performance. Words cannot do justice to what I’m feeling at the moment.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
I really love the work which I’m doing. This really inspires me to get up every day and work. I also see a lot of other female mentors, individuals who have carved out a niche in the industry and are working relentlessly. I know what my goal is and this really inspires me on my journey.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Gone are the days when PR experts mass disseminated emails to journos. Today the job of a PR company is not just press release disseminations.
Nowadays we do the research and design custom-made pitches as per the journalist, incorporate information to make the work of the journalist accessible and nurture mutually beneficial relationships.
In terms of global practices- Prominent scoring tools to measure coverage
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
PR is all about relationship building. Be it with the media or your client. I have learnt that no 2 days are alike in the communication industry. There are days when your client can be featured on page 1 and there are days when you have to manage a crisis just because your client made some statement during an interview/ press conference. Every day is a learning and you evolve.
I feel in the last few years PR as a profession and industry has seen immense growth. People have understood the importance of PR and communications and is an extension of every core function of their client's business. Digital disruption has definitely changed the way we communicate with the audience and will continue to be there.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Don’t dream about success, work hard towards it. Be organised, though it seems like a task but making a to-do list, and planning your day the night prior really makes your life simpler and you can achieve quite a lot of tasks if you plan in advance. Stay active on social media. Follow relevant influencers. Read. A lot of people nowadays have stopped reading newspapers. Please read as much as possible.
Would like to see more Indian PRs in Global PR forum: Farzana Baduel
Baduel, CEO of London-based Curzon PR, was honoured as 'Global PR Leader of the Year' at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By Shrabasti Mallik | Dec 2, 2022 4:00 PM | 5 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated the women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Farzana Baduel, CEO of London-based Curzon PR, who was bestowed with the “Global PR Leader of the Year” award in the third edition of the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Baduel is a passionate advocate of strategic communications, in particular its role in promoting international trade, cross-border investment and cultural diplomacy across the developed and developing world. A regular media commentator on PR and business issues, her views sought by leading broadcasters, newspapers and industry publications. Baduel’s experience and expertise have seen her appointed Resident Public Relations expert and Ambassador for the Oxford Foundry, the University of Oxford’s entrepreneurship centre, and formerly as Vice-Chair of Business Relations for the UK Conservative Party.
Excerpts from the interview:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
I am thrilled at the award win and feel incredibly honoured to achieve the award, especially from my peers in the PR industry. I also am incredibly grateful for my team, both past and present, who have helped me in the journey to achieving the award. Without their hard work and talent, I would not be able to have the opportunity to learn from my colleagues; and I value their support.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
Pursuing knowledge and honing my skills inspire me as I aspire to be the best PR that I can be. I am constantly looking for ways to improve and PR is a dynamic industry that continues to evolve and bring new learning opportunities.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Over a decade ago, media relations was a core service within PR firms and now, demand for this traditional PR service has dramatically dwindled as content has grown into a dominant demand from clients. I have also witnessed the rise of our industry PR, which was previously seen as lower down the pecking order from brand and marketing. However, due to the rise of stakeholder capitalism, we are increasingly enjoying an elevation to the CEO's agenda, as the new way of doing business means looking after all stakeholders and not just customers.
Data has revolutionised our approach to measurement and evaluation alongside digital channels, allowing PRs to demonstrate value more than ever. India is set to overtake China next year in terms of population. And as its growth trajectory increases with its political and economic power, I would like to see India-based PRs more visible in the 'Global PR' forums as they represent a significant part of the world population. Moreover, Global PR summits and reports cannot be seen credibly as global if they do not include the Indian perspective.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and communications industry in the coming days?
The most valuable learning from the industry has been to be aware of the mental health impact of working in the industry. Short timelines and managing multiple variables, some of which are beyond our control, can lead to stress. Recent surveys have spotlighted the PR industry as one of the most stressful industries to work in. Therefore, raising awareness of this vulnerability is key. Creating an environment that is conducive to building resilience is important, whether it is by building trust in teams or embedding well-being measures in your daily schedule.
AI is increasingly disrupting our industry as we already have tools like Grammarly, which has evolved from basic spelling and grammar checks to sentiment analysis and tone detection. Some articles and blogs are already written by AI and their sophistication is growing. Nascent deep-tech solutions are making inroads into our industry, where some tasks will be increasingly automated and, as practitioners, we will have to accept that change is the norm. Image generation powered by AI is becoming ubiquitous and its application can be extended to other formats. Crisis communications will continue to grow due to the acceleration of technology coupled with multi-power bases growing on the geopolitical landscape. Internal communications will also rise in importance as organisations grapple with hybrid and remote teams and use internal communications as a culture-building tool.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
Build your resilience and accept change as a constant. Follow your curiosity.
Sumeet Chatterjee joins Larsen & Toubro as Chief Communications Officer
His previous stint was with RPG Enterprises
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 2, 2022 12:35 PM | 2 min read
Sumeet Chatterjee has joined Larsen & Toubro as Chief Communications Officer.
His previous stint was with RPG Enterprises as Senior Vice President and Group Head – Corporate Communication.
He announced his move on LinkedIn where he said, “Today I joined L&T after spending a decade with RPG Group. It will be my privilege to partner some of the finest minds in the industry in telling the L&T story that is built on the foundation of integrity, smart manufacturing & engineering prowess, stellar corporate governance, sustainability, social responsibility and people-centric culture. I want to thank my friends in media who have supported me whenever I reached out to them, my stellar team in RPG, agency partners, my colleagues who were very generous with their words of praise during my farewell and last but not the least Mr. Harsh Goenka for his patience, mentoring and encouraging me to push the boundaries. Looking forward to new beginnings, new challenges, new relationships and many new goals at L&T.”
Chatterjee is a corporate communication specialist with sharp understanding of the building blocks of communication - media relations, crisis management, internal communication and digital marketing. He has been in the industry for over 25 years.
Throughout his career, Chatterjee has worked with organisations namely SE TransStadia Limited, Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, Radio Mirchi (Entertainment Network India Limited), Ogilvy & Mather, Lintas, Enterprise Nexus Advertising (WPP company), JWT and Eastman Kodak.
