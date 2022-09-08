Landor & Fitch appoints Ritu Nakra as General Manager, Delhi

Landor & Fitch has appointed Ritu Nakra as the General Manager of Delhi to bolster business growth and develop strategic partnership with clients in Delhi. She will report to Managing Director of L&F India, Lulu Raghavan.

Nakra brings over 25+ years of experience in leading businesses and working for clients like PepsiCo, Tata Consumer Products (Hydration), GSK (Nutrition and Oral healthcare), SONY, SpiceJet and Unicharm.

She joins the senior leadership team of Landor & Fitch APAC alongside recently appointed Peggy Hon and Juanita Zhang, GM’s of Hong Kong and mainland China respectively.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ritu to the team. We are growing rapidly across APAC and in India specifically under the leadership of a young, dynamic and super-talented senior team. Ritu adds significantly to this team with her energy and experience and I look forward to working with her and the rest of the team to continue our trajectory out of Delhi as well as key clients across the APAC region,”said Landor & Fitch APAC President Jonathan Cummings.

“I am very excited to welcome Ritu to our leadership team in India. Ritu brings more than two and half decades of experience in nurturing key client relationships and building consumer brands. Her energy, drive and passion for branding and design are commendable. With Ritu’s appointment, we will be further strengthening our team in Delhi to offer our clients the full range of Landor & Fitch’s brand transformation capabilities,” said Landor & Fitch India Managing Director Lulu Raghavan.

“This is an incredible opportunity to be joining the world of brand transformation and design with an agency that is deeply respected as the expert in this business. With my experience of over two decades in advertising and integrated marketing solutions on some of the biggest and most dynamic brands of India, I am excited to evolve to this expertise and I look forward to partnering with the talented teams at L&F in India and APAC regions, ” said Nakra.

