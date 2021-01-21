Kingsley Gate Partners appoints Hill+Knowlton Strategies as PR & communications partner

The agency will be responsible for rolling out strategic communications to build brand awareness in India and drive greater engagement with stakeholders

Kingsley Gate Partners through its proprietary framework, Synchronous Fit, has appointed Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) as its official public relations and communications agency in India. The agency will be responsible for rolling out strategic communications to build brand awareness in India and drive greater engagement with stakeholders.

Transforming the world of retained executive search, Kingsley Gate Partners leverages the scientific interviewing approach of its Synchronous Fit® framework, deep industry insights of a world-class cadre of consultants, and state-of-the-art technology to deliver greater accountability, accuracy, velocity, and transparency that ensures a lasting strategic fit between executives and clients.

Confirming the appointment, Umesh Ramakrishnan, co-CEO, Kingsley Gate Partners, stated, “We are delighted to have Hill+Knowlton Strategies India on board as our strategic communications partner. India is one of our key growth markets and we believe with their strong experience and in-depth understanding of our market requirements, H+K will drive our narrative in a compelling manner.”

Commenting on the win, Abhishek Gulyani, CEO for Hill+Knowlton Strategies India, said, “We are delighted to begin an exciting journey with Kingsley Gate Partners and manage their strategic communications in India. With committed teams and our in-depth domain knowledge and experience, H+K is well-positioned to drive the desired impact and outcome for the brand.”

The appointment follows a series of wins across key industries and sectors such as Aerospace, Aviation, Agriscience, Banking and Financial Services, Energy, Education, Alcobev, Fintech, Travel & Tourism, Gaming, F&B and Hospitality, among others, for H+K India in 2020.

H+K has offices in more than 40 countries worldwide, delivering award-winning campaigns to clients across sectors and disciplines, with a focus on continued innovation for the industry.

