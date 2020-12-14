Kaizzen bags PR mandate for Talentedge

Kaizzen wins the PR mandate for the Ed-Tech firm Talentedge, the pioneers of ‘Live & Interactive’ digital learning in India. The mandate encompasses providing strategic communications support to Talentedge, covering corporate reputation management, brand visibility, and crisis management.

On Kaizzen’s appointment, Aditya Malik, CEO, and MD, Talentedge said, “We are pleased to appoint Kaizzen as our Public Relations Consultancy to communicate our vision and spearhead Talentedge in the arena of online education. We are confident that the team’s experience in managing similar mandates for other industry bodies and clients in the education, start-ups and ed-tech space helps them understand the technicalities of this sector and accordingly customize a communications strategy for us. We look forward to a fruitful association with team Kaizzen.”

The Ed-Tech firm offers digital courses through live classroom sessions giving students a chance to interact with renowned faculty as well as with each other during the classes. The brand’s distinct interactive technology solutions, cloud campus, world-class learning pedagogy, social collaborative learning, assessment, and analytics allow students to get an unparalleled learning experience, anytime and anywhere. Talentedge also enables working professionals to achieve what they aim for and open up various avenues.

Commenting on the development, Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen, added, “We are thankful to the management team at Talentedge for placing their trust in Kaizzen. We are excited about the opportunity to execute innovative, disruptive and high-impact PR campaigns that positively impact the business. Over the past twelve years, Kaizzen has established itself as a leading multi-practice and full-service PR and Digital Media Agency. Education and Ed-Tech is one of our strongest practice areas, and we are confident we will be able to grow the brand further.”

With the current win with Talentedge, Kaizzen’s diverse portfolio of clients in the education sector has expanded. It already includes brands such as FICCI Arise, Education in Ireland, Sommet Education, Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, Heritage Schools, IDP Education, Speech and Debate India, Samarthya Teachers Training Research of Academy (STTAR) among others. Kaizzen has recently been ranked as the 7th Fastest-Growing PR Agency globally in the Provoke Global PR Agency Rankings and awarded ‘Specialist Consultancy of the Year’ at IPRCCA 2019.