Integrated communications firm SPAG launches new practice in technology

Established for its expertise in healthcare communications, integrated PR & Advocacy firm SPAG has launched its new technology practice with tech communications expert Siddharth Kumar as the head.

“SPAG has always been known for its specialist and analytical approach to communications and advocacy. SPAG provides services across Asia Pacific with a globally aligned, regionally cohesive and locally unique approach. The new technology practice takes that approach to the next level with a skillset that is new-age and experienced,” the company said.

As Associate Vice President, Siddharth Kumar will lead a team of eight that brings with it new and existing skills that meet the demands of the technology sector. Kumar joins SPAG after previously working at several agencies including Six Degrees BCW, Cohn & Wolfe and Comma Consulting.

SPAG’s Associate VP and Tech Practice Head Siddharth Kumar elaborated, “Tech in one of the fastest growing industries in India with a buzzing start-up ecosystem. Behind each and every company – whether a tech giant or disruptive start up – there’s a story to unearth and tell. Effective PR campaigns can help bring these stories to life. Start-ups and high-growth Indian and multinational tech companies, especially ones that operate in highly regulated industries, have unprecedented opportunities to position themselves favourably with its stakeholders and we can help them create and take advantage of those opportunities. I am excited to be part of the SPAG family and make our tech practice one of the fastest growing and largest practice in the region.”

SPAG has already bagged some prominent tech clients including AliveCor, Octro and ODA.

SPAG’s Chief Operating Officer, Abhinav K. Srivastava believes that “At a time when tech companies increasingly attract scrutiny and high-stakes challenges to their businesses; corporates needs, not only trustworthy, but also experienced communications partners who understand the challenges of the sector.” In the same breath he stated, “We at SPAG are prepared to service clients innovating across the technology space such as consumer electronics, cyber security, ad-tech, fin-tech, data analytics, cloud computing, e-commerce, IoT and software”.

This expansion aligns with SPAG’s overall vision to expand into a global multi-specialty communications firm. SPAG Managing Partner & Co-founder Aman Gupta explained, “We have put together a team that will offer specialist, integrated offerings with a focus on delivering measurable business impact. We would look at partnering with the tech industry to build thought leadership and use effective communications to ensure stakeholders understand the role and relevance of the offering through our unique models like VET (Value, Expertise & Trust) and our influencer engagement tool ‘I.D.E.A.’.”