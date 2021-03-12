ICCPL bags PR account of Central Park

Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. (ICCPL) has bagged the account of Central Park - A luxury brand in the real estate market. With this, the PR firm would now be responsible for managing the media & communication strategies for the realty brand.

Central Park is one of the fastest-growing ultra-luxury realty brands with an established presence in the National Capital Region. It has delivered 5.5 million sq. ft. across the luxury residential property in some of the most prime locations in Gurugram. Central Park is a part of The Bakshi Group, a two-billion-dollar conglomerate led by Mr. Amarjit Bakshi and Mr. Kanwaljit Bakshi. Over the years, they have earned respect as visionaries with an entrepreneurial streak, determined to achieve the best for their customers and stakeholders through design excellence, quality delivery, and innovativeness. Bakshi Group has established a global footprint and a reputation for businesses across the Infrastructure, Real Estate, Education, Hospitality and Automotive industry.

The group owns a hospitality assets portfolio with two operational 5-Star Hotel, Le Méridien in Gurugram and Aloft Hotel in Aerocity, New Delhi. In infrastructure space, Oriental Structures Engineers (OSE) has completed prestigious infrastructure projects such as 42 airports across India, F1 circuit in Noida, etc. The company is currently upgrading Sohna Road (NH248A) with an underpass and flyover under NHAI; in the automotive industry, BAXY and Continental Engines have a strong presence across export and domestic markets. Hyperdew is an upcoming division with a unique product range and is establishing its presence across multiple states.

ICCPL will now be responsible for managing media & communication strategies on a pan- India basis, including all the major metros. The agency has been previously managing a huge portfolio of Real estate, Startups, Education & health care clients. The agency was recently in the news for posting a growth of over 300% in Q3 of FY 20-21 in their digital subsidiary. They were also one of the leading agencies in FY 19-20 and had posted a whopping growth of over 75.6%. Today, the agency has a presence in over 22 Tier I & Tier II cities and soon plans to expand to the UAE market.

