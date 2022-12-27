‘I would like to see a return to investment in training and skilling of talent’
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Sunil Gautam, Founder & Partner, Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP, shares his thoughts about the year that was & PR practices he would like to see in 2023
The year will soon draw to an end only to give way to a new dawn that will usher in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
As we pause to reflect on 2022 and reflect on what it is leaving us with, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Sunil Gautam, founder and partner, Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP, shares his thoughts about the year that was and the global PR practices he would like to see the Indian PR fraternity adopt.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
The biggest milestone has been the complete recovery from the Covid-19 setback and a firm return to the high-growth path. As the Indian economy rebounds, so does the industry. Moreover, the PR industry has begun working even more closely with founders and CEOs, which marks a true recognition of its strategic value. The last significant change has been the rise in PR budgets across sectors and for truly integrated work. This has been possibly the most encouraging change in 2022.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
The strongest pattern is the incorporation of such new media platforms as podcasts and independent media as the drivers of PR campaigns. We are seeing greater interest in these opportunities and even investments in them by clients. We find there is great RoI in them. As for international best practices, I would like to see a return to investment in training and skilling of talent. The pandemic had put paid to that, but the transformed media, business and audience landscapes necessitate this investment.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology and co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
I think that the principles – correct messaging, understanding the audience, strategic approach, etc. – remain the same but how we apply them has and will continue to change. You are dealing with a changed audience and an altered media universe, so naturally how and who we talk to changes alongside. We will see an increasing infusion of technology in our work – from data analysis to programmatic outreach – but the basic need to engage and tell stories won’t change. However, our tools will.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
Investment in training, adopting technology with a vengeance and in-person events.
Modern PR is an amalgam of tech and human touchpoints: Abhilasha Padhy
Padhy, co-founder and joint managing director of 80 dB Communications, was honoured as the 'Entrepreneur of the Year' at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022
By Shrabasti Mallik | Dec 23, 2022 1:18 PM | 5 min read
Today, we feature Abhilasha Padhy, co-founder and joint managing director of 80 dB Communications. She was honoured with the 'Entrepreneur of the Year' award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022.
Excerpts from the interview:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
Thank you for the award. I feel humbled and honoured by the recognition. My entrepreneurial journey is only half mine. I wouldn’t be the entrepreneur that I am today if it hadn’t been for my co-founder Kiran Ray Chaudhury with whom I began this journey. The award validates our work and motivates us to continue with our passion.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
What inspires me is the zeal to make a mark in the industry by doing high-quality and meaningful work. When we started 80 dB, Kiran and I wanted to build an institution that would be synonymous with excellence in all that we undertook. We wanted to create top-notch impact for both our clients as well as our team. We’ve had several hits and some misses, and our journey continues. We intend to stay true to our vision and that passion continually inspires us to grow.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
In the last 10 years, we’ve seen the PR industry evolve in ways that would have seemed unimaginable at one time. While every sector has seen huge transformational changes with the explosion of social media, in my view, the manner in which the PR industry has embraced and leveraged digital media to reshape itself and build brands is unparalleled.
PR is being reimagined from being just about media relations to a holistic discipline that encapsulates data analytics, digital marketing, content creation and advertising, all of which are interwoven to grow brand outreach across multiple media channels. With the adoption of leading-edge technologies to power data-driven decisions, PR is taking on many new roles that were previously not envisaged.
The change is owing, in no small part, to the proliferation of newer digital platforms. As audiences moved to these social media platforms, businesses realised they were missing out on key opportunities. PR firms were quick to respond to this shift and seized the opportunity to develop bespoke digital marketing services that supplemented traditional PR offerings.
Today, PR firms have ventured into diverse fields, including social marketing, digital marketing, audio, video and digital content creation, amongst other things. The transformation has afforded firms a great opportunity to engage and interact, penetrate new markets and forage into new revenue streams.
The contemporary PR industry is addressing not only the media influencers but also the general public. Tech-driven data mining, processing and analysis have, thus, become crucial must-haves for today’s PR professionals. It is important to use data in relevant and ethical ways to combat the onslaught of misinformation that plagues cyberspaces every day. PR today also needs to be creative and engaging to attract and retain consumers through their journey while ensuring the brand reputation is never compromised.
Modern PR is a complex amalgam of tech and human touchpoints all of which make it exciting and challenging at the same time. And the transformation of PR is far from complete. The industry continues to diversify and explore avenues as virtual and social norms evolve.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
The industry has been my teacher in more ways than can be counted. For me, PR has come to mean an entire ecosystem of values that not only guides business communication but also life in general. While I have gained invaluable lessons about business understanding, strategic reasoning and lateral thinking, I have also come to realise the significance of conscious learning from all experiences, having the courage to follow your instincts, never stop empathising and caring, and above all – staying authentic in order to deliver the best.
I believe PR and comms will continue to mature in the coming days, with increased emphasis on more humanised and authentic communication, in order to establish brand credibility and trust. We will also continue to see social media being increasingly important. However, this will need to be complemented with in-person events as people recover from lockdowns, fatigue and crave physical human company.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
The world is changing rapidly, and it’s important to remain agile and adaptable, but without losing sight of one’s principles and values. Budding professionals in the industry should strive consciously to be authentic to themselves and to their clients in all engagements and endeavours. Short-term success offers no guarantee of meeting long-term goals.
'There can never be a cookie-cutter approach to communications'
Prasidha Menon, Regional Communications Lead, India and SE Asia, Airbnb, was honoured with ‘Communicator of the year (Corp Comm professional)' award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 1:30 PM | 5 min read
Today, we feature Prasidha Menon, regional communications lead, India and Southeast Asia, Airbnb, who was honoured with ‘Communicator of the year (Corp Comm professional)' award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. A resilient brand, marketing, and communications professional with over 15 years of international work experience (across consumer and B2B businesses), Menon boasts a proven track record in scaling dynamic and hyper-growth businesses through creative storytelling, brand awareness campaigns, corporate reputation management, and advocacy work.
Excerpts from the interview:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
I feel fantastic. This is a huge honour and an absolute privilege. I am grateful to the jury for recognising my hard work over the years. I feel truly blessed to have had the opportunity to work with some of the best companies, teams and leaders, globally. I have learned so much from the wonderful people I have worked with and I can’t thank them enough for being a part of my journey.
This award comes as a reminder to continue to work hard, while thoroughly enjoying every moment of it.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
There is a famous quote, “Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life”. I have my own version, “Choose a job you love and you will always find a reason to do a good job at it”. And that’s what keeps me going.
I feel truly grateful for the opportunities that came my way, the growth and exposure I have experienced, and the people who’ve supported me during the journey, especially when I was dealing with some challenging situations. I wake up every morning and remind myself where it all began, what my success would mean to people who’ve stood by me and that’s my vitamin I (inspiration) for the day!
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
The biggest change I have witnessed in the last couple of years is that PR and communications professionals today have a seat at the leadership table and the power to influence business decisions and deliver business results. Several factors have contributed to this change.
The power of social media has forced companies to keep a check on their moral responsibilities (beyond just legal responsibilities) leading to heightened focus on transparency through authentic communication with all stakeholders – customers, partners, investors and, more importantly, employees. Celebrity endorsements alone cannot help sell a product or service, the opinion of real users, expressed through social media platforms, have the ability to make or break a campaign, resulting in the need for communications professionals to step in as conscience keepers. Brands that are creative and innovative most definitely have a better audience recall but brands that are honest and communicate the hits and misses authentically, enjoy love and loyalty.
Communications professionals and PR agencies in India have been quick to adapt, and have been investing in specialised resources with a deeper understanding of business problems, communications channels and the pulse of the audience they are engaging with, which I believe will help them stay ahead of the curve. When it comes to changes, given the media universe in India and the popularity of social media platforms, it will be interesting to see more investments in measurement and analytics, and new technologies like AI that can potentially be a game changer.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
My biggest learning is that you must always be ready to learn and unlearn, and learn again. This industry is dynamic and there can never be a cookie cutter approach to communications. What works for a certain audience segment for a certain brand, might not work for another brand. So one must always be ready to start from scratch. For me, my guiding principles are simple – be authentic, be thoughtful and empathetic, be agile and, lastly, keep it simple and relevant.
I think the PR and communications industry is currently thriving. Today, every company needs to have a strong communications function and a leader who understands business dynamics. It is our time to rise and shine.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
In my opinion, this is a great time to be in this profession. The lines between marketing and communications don’t exist anymore. Today, the reputation of the company has a huge impact on business continuity and therefore, as a corporate communications professional, one has a seat on the leadership bench and the ability to drive business outcomes that is key to reputational goals. It is, therefore, important that all those looking at a career in PR and communications invest in understanding the business, the brand, the competitive universe, the regulatory landscape and more. Your knowledge and understanding of the business will truly help you leverage communications as a strong tool to deliver business outcomes and solve reputational issues in the most effective manner.
If I have to give advice or message, I would say, please always be open to challenges. They are usually followed by life-changing opportunities. Please learn to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. It is a powerful place to be in.
Rasna forays into health & wellness sector with Rasna Healthy Day
The launch has been supported by digital campaigns featuring Mandira Bedi and Sonali Bendre
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 12:42 PM | 1 min read
Rasna has announced its foray into the health and wellness products sector with sub-brand “Rasna Healthy Day” for all-seasons.
The entry, launched with digital campaigns with Mandira Bedi and Sonali Bendre, introduces four new products.
Commenting on the launch, Group Chairman of Rasna, Piruz Khambatta said: “We have launched ‘Rasna Healthy Day’ to meet the growing demand for health products in India, with a superior, differentiated, and unique health proposition, that too at a very affordable price. Rasna believes in products that’re built for the masses with healthy and nutritious ingredients. We are answering our Hon. Prime Minister’s call in the year of the millet with the launch of the millet-based soup that contains no maida or preservatives. Additionally, the portfolio of products is complemented with a calcium fortified Choco Spread, 100% pure and natural honey and protein-based malt and chocolate protein drink, called Protein Vita.”
Heading the marketing team at Rasna, Arzeen Khambatta, Director of Rasna Pvt.Ltd. said, “Rasna is unleashing the power of well-known celebrities turned social media influencers such as Mandira Bedi and Sonali Bendre who carry a large following on their various social media platforms. Additionally, Rasna is looking at releasing various ads in both print and visual mediums coupled with new merchandising models both in GT & MT.”
Tribhuwan Joshi joins Asus India as Lead – Corp Comm, PR&CSR, Consumer & ROG PC Business
Joshi’s previous stint was with Fujifilm India as Vertical Head – Brand Comms, PR and CSR
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 11:17 AM | 1 min read
Tribhuwan Joshi has joined Asus India as Lead – Corporate communications, PR and CSR, Consumer and ROG PC Business.
His last stint was with Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. as Vertical Head – Brand Communications, PR and CSR.
Joshi is an integrated Communications Professional with over 15 years of cross-functional experience across corporate and agencies. He has contributed to some notable organisations such as Panasonic India, Anchor by Panasonic, MSL Group India and Team Orange PR.
Rajat Chandihok joins Concept PR as Senior Vice President
Chandihok had a 19-year-long association with Ketchum Sampark prior to this
By Ruchika Jha | Dec 20, 2022 3:36 PM | 1 min read
Rajat Chandihok has joined Concept PR as Senior Vice President.
Prior to this, he was associated with Ketchum Sampark as Associate Partner where he worked for over 19 years.
Chandihok brings over two and a half decades of specialised public relations portfolio management for clients across the automobiles, consumer goods, FMCG sectors and government sectors.
Throughout his career, he also contributed to agencies namely Indian Centre for Public Affairs and Relations/ Planman Consulting and Perfect Relations.
PR Professionals appoints Praveen Singh as AVP
Singh will be based at PRP's headquarters in Gurgaon
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 1:36 PM | 2 min read
Praveen Singh has been appointed as Associate Vice President at PR Professionals (PRP).
Singh will be based at PRP's headquarters in Gurgaon and will be in charge of client strategic communications.
He has over 18 years of experience and has worked with Sahara India, Adfactors PR, and Integrated Brandcomm Pvt. Ltd. Praveen previously worked for leading media outlets such as The Financial Express and The Press Trust of India before entering the world of public relations. As the founder of StrategyVerse Consulting LLP, he has also been an entrepreneur.
Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder & Managing Director, PR Professionals, congratulated Praveen on his appointment, saying, "I look forward to Praveen Ji infusing new ideas into the organisation, which will help PRP scale even greater heights. I anticipate him becoming a valuable asset to the organisation."
Praveen Singh commented on the appointment, saying, "Today, the audience is exposed to an overwhelming amount of content. In a real-time environment, capturing their attention is becoming increasingly difficult. It necessitates a strategic perspective and planning. I am excited to be joining PR Professionals, which is already making an impact in this field for an impressive list of clients. I would bring my learnings together to deepen the impact.”
PR Professionals, a 360°-PR and communication agency that has also initiated numerous philanthropic activities, has been providing quality and excellence since 2011. It excels at providing full-service branding and custom public-relations solutions that help businesses become market leaders.
PRP believes in constant evolution and adaptation to changing market scenarios in order to remain market leaders in the public-relations domain. The agency's USP, which distinguishes it from the competition, is innovation and exclusivity in its public-relations strategies. PRP has grown from humble beginnings to have 12 offices in India and six offices in other countries. Its 150-person team shares Tiwari's passion for doing extraordinary public relations and making a difference for the underprivileged through philanthropic activities.
‘A brand is only as strong as the stories we tell, so create authentic brand stories’
Nairita Ghosh, Corporate Director – Corporate Communications, IHCL, was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 19, 2022 2:18 PM | 7 min read
Today, we feature Nairita Ghosh, Corporate Director – Corporate Communications, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), who was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Ghosh is a communications professional with over 14 years of industry experience. Prior to IHCL, she also worked with FleishmanHillard, Weber Shandwick, Edelman, Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd. and Vodafone.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
While being given the opportunity to be part of these coveted PR and Corporate Communications Women Achievers Awards and being recognised as an Emerging Leader in Corporate Communications is an honour in itself, what makes this achievement truly special is being part of this elite list alongside so many talented women stalwarts across different industries.
It is immensely inspiring to see so many women leaders act as trailblazers in their varying domains, and it fills me with both, pride, and hope for a stronger future, where women continue to lead the way to newer heights of success.
Even as I celebrate my achievement, I truly believe that success is not a solo journey, and this award is a testament to my amazing mentors, colleagues, teams and organisation that is Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), who support and encourage me to put my best foot forward every single day.
I also want to extend a big thank you to the entire e4m team for organising these prestigious awards that not only recognises the immense talent and hard work that is the foundation of our PR and communications industry but also motivates us all to raise the bar further.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
A traveller at heart, I have always believed in the adage – it is not the destination but the journey that matters. And what better journey than the one that allows you to hone your expertise; learn and unlearn skills, new and old; and utilise your creativity, all while meeting people from different walks of life!
What makes the journey of a communications professional even more exciting is the exposure one gets to different cultures, which often shapes the narrative of all communication; varied ways of thinking and innovation, all closely intertwined with business goals and long-term vision.
What inspires me, each and every day, is the belief that the communications strategy executed by my team and myself does not just make an instant short term impact, but in fact, shapes stakeholder sentiment about IHCL and its different brands in the long run, and will always be part of IHCL’s history in its journey towards greater success.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
While the past decade has definitely seen the PR and communications industry in India evolve rapidly, the past two years have only just accelerated this transformation.
The role of digitisation has only become more prominent, with digital and social media platforms overtaking their traditional counterparts to become key sources of real-time global updates, a melting pot of socio-economic and political movements and, many a times, the point of origin for the harbingers of change. Influencer marketing, which earlier used to be viewed as a global phenomenon, has strongly made its presence felt in India, with audiences often trusting the views of their favourite influencers, even over marketing communications.
This has led to the blurring of lines between public relations, marketing and content curation, with each acting as a facilitator for the other to create organisational narratives that are not just brand but instead, community focused.
Another change that has permeated the industry, is the strong focus on initiatives that look beyond just business and instead aim at the greater good of society and the world at large. Today, sustainability is not just a ‘key’ word but ‘the’ word of the hour, around which organisations are shaping their business, with long term focus on making a positive impact on the environment and community. ESG (Environmental, social and governance) related initiatives are transforming from a to-do to a must-do, a change that is rapidly making its presence felt across all segments of both, business and communications.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
While the learnings from an industry as dynamic as PR and communications, are too numerous to list, one that has definitely stayed with me and shaped the professional I am today, is the realisation and acceptance that change is the only constant.
Our industry is one that is dynamic and constantly evolving to adopt new trends, platforms and audience requirements. For one to not only be a successful communications expert but also drive business goals, adaptability and flexibility are invaluable assets to have. That aside, having a creative bent of mind with a flair for innovation goes a long way in creating stories and campaigns that are consistent; relevant to both, one’s business and the consumer; and high on emotional quotient; thereby creating and building connections with one’s audience beyond just one’s product and service. After all, there is no greater power that the power of storytelling in the vast world of communications.
This knack for adaptability, flexibility, creativity and innovation will see our industry grow in leaps and bounds in the coming years. Artificial intelligence and big data will play even more significant roles in the way brands and organisations craft their campaigns. From niche targeting, developing targeted content for varied platforms to search engine optimisation, data driven, customer-centric and predictive insights will continue to gain larger credence with the passage of time.
The variety of content that can be created will explode further with live streaming, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) elevating communications to the next level to create a truly borderless world.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
It has been a decade since I myself walked into the kaleidoscopic world of communications and PR as a bright-eyed, bushy haired young professional. From that first taste of crafting communications strategies for various clients to today driving global communications for a hospitality industry leader such as Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the one thing that has not changed is my passion for good storytelling.
For all those looking to pursue and grow in this world of PR and communications, all I would say is, let your love for storytelling drive your communications. A brand is only as strong as the stories we tell, so create brand stories that are authentic, high on emotional quotient and relevant to the times and platforms they are indented for.
This combined with the affinity for creative expression, hunger for knowledge and the firm belief that one never stops learning, will hold you in good stead in an industry that welcomes young, innovative minds wholeheartedly.
