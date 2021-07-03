Have to be ambitious for ourselves and for women next to us: Lucy Harvey

The exchange4media group hosted the 2nd edition of the PR and Corporate Communications Women Achievers Summit and Awards 2021 on July 2. It was a congregation of stalwarts followed by the Women Achievers Awards 2021. Presented by Adfactors PR, powered by Standard Chartered, Hero MotoCorp Limited, PhonePe and Hill+Knowlton Strategies along with Tute Consult as gold partners, the event aimed to discuss the shifting paradigms of the industry and acknowledging the contributions of female leaders to public relations and communications.

The Keynote Address at the conference was delivered by Lucy Harvey, Managing Director, METIA on the topic “Allyship | Be the change you want to see”. A seasoned industry veteran, Harvey drew from her 20 years of experience in the PR and communications domain at the session.

Talking about how one can explore their full potential and that of everyone around, Harvey noted: “A subject that is really close to my heart is how do we fulfil the potential of everyone in the industry at every step in the journey. It doesn't mean everybody's going to become a CEO, but how do we all get the opportunity to fulfil our personal potential. And to do that, we need to look at both the challenges and the opportunities for different groups for everyone. And I know that as a woman, I can help other women succeed with my experiences.”

Further, speaking about how we need to create an inclusive work environment, Harvey stressed the importance of being there for people and backing them. She added, “I would encourage people to think about what expectations you're managing at this point in time, what do you find the most challenging to live up to, what weighs on you and what's actually help for you. And because at every stage in that journey, what would it feel like to know that the woman next to you has your back, that she wants you to succeed. I think that's so important”.

She went on to explain the need for reminders and reassurances that women can achieve success in whatsoever field they are working in. She elaborated by saying “Women are generally considered in 84% of leadership requirements, to be stronger than men. These are all averages, but I think what it does tell us is that women do need extra, extra reminders, some extra encouragement and again, a reminder, they can succeed.”

Explaining how people can be better allies and support each other in their professional journey, Harvey added “ The nature of being allies in a way is to look left and right. Any level in any business can be competitive with men and with other women, but part of building a culture of allyship requires a little bit of opening up and honesty, and setting an example, particularly by people who are seen to be leaders and not just in terms of the obvious business hierarchy.”

Concluding the session on the notes of investing time and education into your profession and being relevant in the industry at all times, Harvey urged the leaders of the industry to pave way for the young women of tomorrow. She proposed “This is not really an issue of getting people through the front door into our industry. The issue is about making sure people keep on pushing up taking senior leadership positions, senior roles, being brave, taking those steps. I believe it's about the confidence we have to grow in ourselves and for others. We need to make sure we're creating the right opportunities and environments for young women coming in, all those steps, we need to be ambitious for ourselves and for the women next to us today and tomorrow.”

