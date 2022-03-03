Hansgrohe India appoints PR Pundit as its strategic communications partner

Hansgrohe India, the Indian subsidiary of the Hansgrohe Group, has appointed PR Pundit as its strategic communications partner. The mandate is aimed at strengthening awareness and enhancing engagement for the brand to power preference for its core brands hansgrohe and AXOR, in addition to telling a compelling story of the company’s leadership in the category in India. The agency is also expected to develop effective stakeholder engagement strategies with a strong focus on the key innovations led by Hansgrohe in the field of bath, technology and aesthetics.

With a legacy of over 120 years, this German bathroom and kitchen fittings manufacturer, Hansgrohe is also a shower head, hand shower and tap supplier. The company stands for innovative solutions for kitchens and bathrooms that combine intelligent functionality, outstanding design, and enduring quality. The brand manufactures, markets and distributes showers, shower systems, bathroom and kitchen faucets, and kitchen sinks, whereas, AXOR is dedicated to manufacturing iconic objects for luxurious bathrooms and kitchens. Both brands of the Hansgrohe Group set their very own accents in design and communication.

Commenting on the partnership, Abhijeet Sonar, Head of Marketing, Hansgrohe India and SAARC Countries, said, “The bathware and sanitation is at an extremely buoyant junction, and it is imperative to create strong consumer connect and build engagement through authentic storytelling and category differentiation. PR Pundit has a pedigree of working with some of the finest brands from India and around the globe. Its team of savvy communicators has a pulse of the now and new to craft meaningful and impactful programmes and we look forward to a rewarding association with them.”

On winning the mandate, Archana Jain, Managing Director, PR Pundit, said “This legacy global brand, synonymous with innovation, design and quality, presents a fabulous opportunity for us to deliver impactful campaigns to highlight the brand’s competitive edge. We aim to undertake some benchmarking work to build a category dominance for the brand. We look forward to working closely with the brand’s marketing teams to design and deploy an integrated communication programme that includes strategic media outreach in addition to campaign planning and execution to strengthen popular appeal.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)