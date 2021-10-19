Grapes Digital bags digital AOR & communication mandate for Suraasa

The agency will be responsible for media buying and planning to achieve all the marketing objectives of the brand

Digital-first marketing agency Grapes Digital has won the digital AOR and Communication (PR) mandate for ed-tech start-up Suraasa. The account won following a competitive pitch process, and it will service the account from its New Delhi office.

As part of the win, the agency will be responsible for media buying and planning to achieve all the marketing objectives of the brand. Apart from that, it will also focus on providing creative solutions, digital branding and strategy, content planning for social media marketing along with public relations to enhance the brand’s proposition in the sector.

Commenting on the partnership, Rishabh Khanna, Founder and Cognitive Scientist, Suraasa, said, “Our vision of helping teachers grow in their career is a unique idea for everyone out there and it takes very thought-through marketing and creative strategies to reach our niche as well as make them take the desired action. We look forward to establishing this new partnership with the agency and are confident that the team at Grapes will play a key role in helping us achieve our vision.”

Commenting on the win, Himanshu Arya, Founder and CEO, Grapes Digital, said, “In the last few years, the demand for ed-tech has increased drastically, and the sector has witnessed tremendous growth and evolution. Suraasa is a pioneer in teacher-growth-focused learning. It is quite encouraging for us to partner with a brand like Suraasa that aims to revolutionise the teaching landscape in India and beyond. We look forward to partnering with the brand in this journey.”

