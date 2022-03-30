Genesis BCW appoints Sanyukta Dutta as India Practice Chair for Enterprise Technology

Genesis BCW has announced two new hires to further strengthen its C-suite counsel. Sanyukta Dutta joins the agency as Senior Director and India Practice Chair for Enterprise Technology, and Shashanka Nanda as Senior Director and India Practice Chair for Corporate & Services.

While Dutta integrates her expertise in marketing and PR with her understanding of the evolving technology space, Nanda combines his experience with corporate as well as government clients and wide sectoral knowledge.

“Both Shashanka and Sanyukta bring with them extensive experience across brand and corporate communication spanning industry verticals,” said Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, BCW India Group. “Their expertise in devising data-driven communication strategies will help us deliver on our promise to drive impact through our Earned-Plus offer for our clients. We are delighted to be able to tap into this multi-dimensional perspective for both our clients and our people.”

Dutta’s experience spans India and Southeast Asia. Prior to joining Genesis BCW, she was at the OPPO APAC hub based in Malaysia, where she led strategic corporate and brand communications for nine countries in the Southeast Asia region. She worked extensively on developing the corporate narrative for OPPO in the region which touched upon key company priorities such as 5G integration, consumer data protection and future copyrighted technologies. Prior to OPPO, Dutta has worked in leading communications agencies in India and Malaysia, including BCW and Ogilvy.

Nanda brings over two decades of experience spanning multiple communication disciplines to the role. Before joining Genesis BCW, he held leadership positions at Ogilvy and other prominent communications agencies. During his career, he has devised and executed communication strategies for global corporations, start-ups, not-for-profits and governments, working across sectors like renewable energy, technology, aviation, automobiles, infrastructure, and healthcare.

