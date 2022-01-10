GE appoints Weber Shandwick as Communications Partner for South Asia

The mandate covers strategy planning, transformation communications, strategic media relations, proactive storytelling, content planning & implementation

Updated: Jan 10, 2022 3:19 PM
GE appoints Weber Shandwick as communications partner for South Asia, to manage complex business-to-business communication for the region. The mandate covers strategy planning, transformation communications, strategic media relations, proactive storytelling, content planning and implementation.

The focus will be on building a strong communications strategy across South Asia, that educates key stakeholders on GE's transformation across Aviation, Healthcare and Energy.  The aim is to deliver messages about the future of flight, precision health and decarbonization.

Commenting on the appointment Gayatri Rath, Executive Director, Communications & Brand GE South Asia, said, “We are happy to appoint Weber Shandwick as our communications partner. Their ability to articulate the brief and bring it alive with a realistic, doable approach was truly commendable. Our goal is to raise our position and build a stronger understanding for the brand and its values, in the region. We needed a partner that can deliver to this ask with deep thinking, strong relationships, and agile teams.”

“GE as a brand has always been aspirational to work for. We are proud to have won the confidence of the management team to take on such a large mandate. We are excited with the task ahead and are confident that we will deliver impactful outcomes” said Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick India.

 

