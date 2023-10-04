From content to connection: How relationships drive effective PR strategies

Guest Column: Amit Arora, Group Head of Corp Comm & PR at Housing.com, highlights the fact that building and nurturing relationships are essential components of PR success

The post-COVID-19 era has ushered in myriad changes that have left a lasting impact on various aspects of our lives. While some of these changes have been reversed, many are here to stay. One field that has been profoundly influenced by these transformations is the PR industry.

In this ever-evolving landscape, the PR industry has undergone a profound transformation. It has shifted from being primarily tech-enabled to placing a strong emphasis on empathy and human connection. The traditional focus on internal communications has been overtaken by a new era of transparency, where over-communication has taken on a whole new meaning. Additionally, the advent of AI and generative AI has brought about a revolution in the world of PR.

Amidst this whirlwind of change, it's imperative to shine a spotlight on a somewhat understated yet absolutely crucial aspect that appears to be fading in the PR industry —the value of media relationships. While content undoubtedly remains a linchpin in media strategy, especially in the digital age, we should not underestimate the importance of strategic narratives and content. Nevertheless, it's equally vital to recognise that the bedrock of this industry is built upon the strong foundations of media relationships.

A proficient PR professional should possess excellent writing and presentation skills and a deep understanding of news value, typically gained through experience. Beyond this, they should be passionate about comprehending the business model of the company they represent. This understanding enables them to craft messages that are not only relevant but also impactful.

Furthermore, building and nurturing relationships are essential components of PR success. It's vital for every communication professional to comprehend the media landscape and the mindset of journalists, who often wield significant influence on social media due to the trust they command as mainstream journalists.

The significance of building relationships in PR has become even more apparent in the post-COVID-19 era, with remote work becoming the norm. It's easy to overlook the value of in-person interactions; however, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of building and cultivating relationships, even if it means stepping out of our comfort zones.

Key aspects of building strong relationships include:

Passion for Building Selfless Relationships: The intention should be to create non-transactional relationships.

Meetings without Agenda: Interactions with the media should often be without a specific agenda, fostering genuine connections.

Understanding the Journalist's Psyche: Take the opportunity to understand the mindset of journalists and their needs.

Staying Informed: Regularly read and keep up with recent articles from individuals you frequently meet; this can help you establish a stronger connection.

Opportunities for Ideation and Innovation: Look for opportunities to collaborate and generate innovative ideas.

Seeking Advice: When in doubt, seek input from your journalist contacts.

Offering Help: Instead of pushing your agenda, consider how you can assist or connect with others who can provide support.

During the annual change meeting at Adfactors PR, where I had the privilege of participating from 2016 to 2019, Mr. Rajesh Chaturvedi, one of the co-founders of India's largest PR agency, Adfactors PR, delivered a poignant message that still resonates. He eloquently underscored the pivotal role of media relationships with the words, "The buck stops at your relationship with the media at the end." This profound statement serves as a poignant reminder that the effectiveness of your messaging is intrinsically linked to the quality of relationships you nurture with those capable of amplifying your message.





While it's true that the definition of relationships has evolved with the advent of social media, where connections often equate to "friends," there is no substitute for the deep bonds formed through face-to-face interactions. The significance of building strong, meaningful relationships cannot be overstated, as these connections are forged by meeting people and adding value to their lives.

Ultimately, a skilled PR professional serves as a bridge between a company's words and actions. They recognise that relationships are the key to success in the digital age, and they tirelessly work to build trust, rapport, and mutual respect with the media and other influencers. As the ancient Sanskrit saying goes, "When you were born, you cried while the world rejoiced. Live your life in such a way that when you die, the world cries while you rejoice." In the world of PR, building meaningful relationships is a powerful way to leave a lasting legacy and make a positive impact on the world.

