From content to connection: How relationships drive effective PR strategies
Guest Column: Amit Arora, Group Head of Corp Comm & PR at Housing.com, highlights the fact that building and nurturing relationships are essential components of PR success
The post-COVID-19 era has ushered in myriad changes that have left a lasting impact on various aspects of our lives. While some of these changes have been reversed, many are here to stay. One field that has been profoundly influenced by these transformations is the PR industry.
In this ever-evolving landscape, the PR industry has undergone a profound transformation. It has shifted from being primarily tech-enabled to placing a strong emphasis on empathy and human connection. The traditional focus on internal communications has been overtaken by a new era of transparency, where over-communication has taken on a whole new meaning. Additionally, the advent of AI and generative AI has brought about a revolution in the world of PR.
Amidst this whirlwind of change, it's imperative to shine a spotlight on a somewhat understated yet absolutely crucial aspect that appears to be fading in the PR industry —the value of media relationships. While content undoubtedly remains a linchpin in media strategy, especially in the digital age, we should not underestimate the importance of strategic narratives and content. Nevertheless, it's equally vital to recognise that the bedrock of this industry is built upon the strong foundations of media relationships.
A proficient PR professional should possess excellent writing and presentation skills and a deep understanding of news value, typically gained through experience. Beyond this, they should be passionate about comprehending the business model of the company they represent. This understanding enables them to craft messages that are not only relevant but also impactful.
Furthermore, building and nurturing relationships are essential components of PR success. It's vital for every communication professional to comprehend the media landscape and the mindset of journalists, who often wield significant influence on social media due to the trust they command as mainstream journalists.
The significance of building relationships in PR has become even more apparent in the post-COVID-19 era, with remote work becoming the norm. It's easy to overlook the value of in-person interactions; however, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of building and cultivating relationships, even if it means stepping out of our comfort zones.
Key aspects of building strong relationships include:
Passion for Building Selfless Relationships: The intention should be to create non-transactional relationships.
Meetings without Agenda: Interactions with the media should often be without a specific agenda, fostering genuine connections.
Understanding the Journalist's Psyche: Take the opportunity to understand the mindset of journalists and their needs.
Staying Informed: Regularly read and keep up with recent articles from individuals you frequently meet; this can help you establish a stronger connection.
Opportunities for Ideation and Innovation: Look for opportunities to collaborate and generate innovative ideas.
Seeking Advice: When in doubt, seek input from your journalist contacts.
Offering Help: Instead of pushing your agenda, consider how you can assist or connect with others who can provide support.
During the annual change meeting at Adfactors PR, where I had the privilege of participating from 2016 to 2019, Mr. Rajesh Chaturvedi, one of the co-founders of India's largest PR agency, Adfactors PR, delivered a poignant message that still resonates. He eloquently underscored the pivotal role of media relationships with the words, "The buck stops at your relationship with the media at the end." This profound statement serves as a poignant reminder that the effectiveness of your messaging is intrinsically linked to the quality of relationships you nurture with those capable of amplifying your message.
While it's true that the definition of relationships has evolved with the advent of social media, where connections often equate to "friends," there is no substitute for the deep bonds formed through face-to-face interactions. The significance of building strong, meaningful relationships cannot be overstated, as these connections are forged by meeting people and adding value to their lives.
Ultimately, a skilled PR professional serves as a bridge between a company's words and actions. They recognise that relationships are the key to success in the digital age, and they tirelessly work to build trust, rapport, and mutual respect with the media and other influencers. As the ancient Sanskrit saying goes, "When you were born, you cried while the world rejoiced. Live your life in such a way that when you die, the world cries while you rejoice." In the world of PR, building meaningful relationships is a powerful way to leave a lasting legacy and make a positive impact on the world.
‘PR practitioners should be well-equipped to tackle misinformation & fake news’
At e4m’s PR and Corp Comm Summit and Awards 2023, industry experts discussed the PR and communication management landscape in APAC and India
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 10:13 AM | 3 min read
There are disruptive changes that have occurred in the PR world. More and more campaigns have turned digital, globalisation, changing consumer behaviour, and economic development.
At e4m’s PR and Corp Comm Summit and Awards 2023, industry experts across varied fields gathered for a group discussion on the PR and communication management landscape in APAC and India to examine the trends, growths and gaps. Mamtaa Dhingra, Founder of Lateral Sutraa moderated the panel discussion.
Jyotsna Nanda, AVP-Corporate Communications, DS Group kickstarted the conversation by sharing that PR in Asia is relatively young compared to the US but has characteristics that sets it apart from the other parts of the world.
She believes appropriate budgeting is an important thing because countries in Asia spend only about 10 per cent of their marketing budget on PR and the remaining on advertising, media buying and digital marketing.
Nanda added, “There is also an increasing importance of crisis communication. In the age of digital and social media, organisations need to be constantly prepared to do crisis management. They have to be ready to respond quickly and effectively.”
Another factor is the growing importance of employee advocacy, as per the DS Group executive. All corporates, clients, brands have this urgent need for talent attraction and retention. With the rise of social media and the need to undergo authenticity and transparency, organisations will still need to focus more on developing relationships with employees.
According to Abhishek Gulyani of Hill and Knowlton Strategies, the pandemic proved to be the trigger point that reinvented the field of communication. It made all businesses and agencies re-strategise the roadmap going forward.
Speaking from the agency perspective he added, “In 2023, the agency landscape has gone through a profound transformation. Traditional agencies are looking at being more comprehensive. The interesting data, in today's world 40 per cent of revenue comes outside of traditional media. Hence, you are selling more avenues which encompass areas like research, content creation, influencer management and more.”
The PR Manager-APAC of OpenText, Gargi Dubey highlighted the one major challenge being the media landscape for APAC regions except India. “In India, the number of journalists, publications and influencers is so many times more than what we see in Southeast Asia. Indonesia is a little bit closer as compared to India but in other markets, it's a little difficult.”
She further also believes outside of India, things are more structured when it comes to the approach of PR. Be it media relations or other aspects of communications.
Another important aspect is understanding the relevance in PR and communications. “Just because everyone is doing it, you don't have to do it. Similarly, what nobody is doing might make sense for us,” Dubey said.
Focussing on the Bangladesh region, Ziauddin Adil, Founder of Masthead PR underlined that the emerging population and social media have created immense opportunities as well as challenges for PR practitioners in the region.
The widespread fake news, misinformation, lack of fact checks, the habit of sharing news everyone gets are some of such challenges. And to tackle such challenges, all PR practitioners should be well-equipped and prepared for digital functions, the experts said.
SPAG FINN Partners introduces 'The FINN Purpose Alignment Index'
The launch was marked by the unveiling of 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 7:31 PM | 3 min read
In a move set to redefine the purpose and social impact landscape, SPAG/FINN, a global integrated marketing and communications agency, today announced the launch of “FINN Purpose Alignment Index” - a proprietary research product designed to quantify the influence of a company’s or brand’s purpose-related commitments and efforts on consumer buying decisions in Asia. The launch was marked by the unveiling of 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook, a collection of thought leadership content and case studies to share best practices in purpose and social impact space.
"In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, the role of purpose cannot be understated. It is not only a moral imperative but a strategic necessity,” said Aman Gupta, Managing Partner at SPAG FINN Partners. “Our 'FINN Purpose Alignment Index' tool and 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook are designed to empower businesses and individuals in their journey towards creating positive societal impact while driving sustainable growth."
A first-of-its-kind diagnostic tool, the Index can be deployed across any industry sector to enable brands and corporations to understand how their product and purpose priorities factor into consumer purchasing decisions in a highly competitive marketplace. This proprietary index enables clients to hone purpose-centric market strategies and communications plans based on the predictive impact on brand perception and customer likelihood to support a brand for its social impact.
As the world grapples with unprecedented challenges, there is an increasing demand for organizations to not only actively engage in purpose-driven endeavors but also have a purpose at its core. 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook is a comprehensive guide encompassing profound insights, real-world case studies, and actionable strategies from the thought leaders in CSR, ESG, Sustainability, and Purpose.
This eBook delves into the heart of purpose-driven endeavors, illustrating how businesses can align their strategies with societal betterment while concurrently enhancing their bottom line. This insightful eBook also unveils the 40 social ranking factors from the 'FINN Purpose Alignment Index'. These factors illuminate a clear path for businesses eager to leave a meaningful and positive imprint on society.
'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook is poised to serve as a roadmap for organisations seeking to navigate the dynamic and evolving landscape with purpose and vision. By embracing the principles and practices outlined within, organizations can cultivate a sustainable future, demonstrating their commitment to a better world.
“We know that purpose and social impact are valued by consumers, and companies that embrace good corporate citizenship have better reputations and do better in
the marketplace,” said Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose. “With the FINN Purpose
Alignment Index, we can guide how and when a company incorporates purpose-based initiatives to create stronger, organic connections and life-long relationships with consumers for far-ranging mutual benefits for people and the planet.”
SPAG/FINN’s 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook is available on website for download to support industry purpose and social impact and marketing communication professionals in assessing the alignment of corporate and brand campaigns.
PRs at forefront of helping organizations navigate complex situations: Nandini Chatterjee
Chatterjee, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, PWC was speaking at the 3rd edition of the e4m PR and Corp Comm 30 under 30 Summit and Awards
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 11:30 AM | 3 min read
“The recipients of this year's awards are not merely leaders of tomorrow, they're actually trailblazers of today, and they are reflective of the super high potential that we have, as far as comms talent is concerned in our country,” said Nandini Chatterjee, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, PWC at the 3rd edition of the e4m PR and Corp Comm 30 under 30 Summit and Awards.
She highlighted the rising stars within the communication industry and spoke about identifying the trailblazing next-generation leaders who are actively shaping the future of communication.
Chatterjee highlighted the importance of understanding the ecosystem in communications and emphasized the role of communication in shaping narratives, building relationships, and fostering trust.
She talked about how the business world today is facing a number of disruptions including geopolitical conflicts, socio-economic issues, digital threats like cybersecurity and data privacy issues which all impact the reputation of organizations. “So, this is where the PR and comms professionals come in. PRs are at the forefront, helping our organizations navigate these very complex situations. To do this effectively, we need to equip ourselves so that we are able to anticipate these reputational risks, we can provide relevant, sharp and timely communication to our shareholders, help the employees in our organizations to understand and embrace change and most importantly, align business change.
At the end of the day, we are all there, because we have a purpose to serve, which is to support business. And it is then and only then, that we will be able to achieve our role, which is of protecting our company's image.”
Speaking about the way the comms fraternity needs to look at the current issues and how they should focus on solving them, Chatterjee says, “You know, I think first and foremost, is an understanding of the ecosystem. That's the most important thing. It is essential for joining the dots and being able to counsel our stakeholders. You know Steve Jobs’ definition of creativity, and you may be familiar with this. It was not conjuring something new out of nowhere. It was about connecting the dots which means that one needs to equip oneself with the existence of those dots so that one knows what to connect and when.”
“Today, communication isn't just about conveying a message. It's also about shaping narratives, it is about building relationships and most importantly, it is about fostering trust. We, the PR and communications fraternity, are in a position through effective communication to inspire others to be catalysts for change. We can play a very important role in driving social change. It is we the PR and comms people who have the power to do all this and nowhere it is more evident than in the accomplishments of these brilliant 30 under 30 individuals whom we will be recognising today,” she adds.
'Those who master AI will replace those who don't'
At e4m’s PR and Corp Comm 30 under 30 Summit and Awards, industry experts shared insights on how AI will impact the communication and media industry
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 11:32 AM | 4 min read
At exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm 30 under 30 Summit and Awards, industry experts shared their two cents on how the debate between human intelligence versus ChatGPT will impact the communication and media industry. The panel was moderated by Delhi University Professor, Garima Sharma Nijhawan.
Munavar Attari, Managing Director, FleishmanHillard India kickstarted the discussion by highlighting that the debate between human intelligence versus artificial intelligence is sorted as far as his mind is concerned. “Very soon AI, rather it already has, taken over human intelligence and not only overtaken us by a bit but is on the path to make us look quite foolish and useless. If you hear the experts in the field this is what they say and they have been saying for over a decade. “
"There have been discussions that suggest humans need to take a pause on making developments in this space. And there aren't going to be any incremental changes but non-linear changes in ChatGPT 4 as compared to ChatGPT 3. Therefore, if one uses any of the technologies, one will realise that it is far more serious than the human could have ever imagined," added Attari.
Sunita Patnaik, Director- Corporate Affairs, MARS, had a strikingly opposite viewpoint on the same. She said, “AI will definitely enhance your research skills, it will collect the dots for you. But ultimately, it will be human intelligence that will connect the dots. Having said that, we have to collaborate at some point and we already are moving in synergy. It's never going to be who’s better than who but it will be necessary to move in sync.
A former IBM executive also said 10 percent of jobs might go because of AI but 100 percent of jobs will change and that change will start with human professionals.
The Head - Enterprise Communications and PR of Dell Technologies, Shobha Vasudevan shared that like all technologies, AI is an enabler. “At the end of the day, we have to remember it was created because somebody decided to code for it."
She further added to Patnaik’s point and said, “Now, where it differs from human beings is it lacks the emotional ability to connect the dots. We as humans are still able to do critical thinking and logical inferences. AI’s ability on the other hand is limited to what it has been given in its training data.”
Indu Sharma, Senior GM - Communications, Schneider Electric underlined that the debate should not be about whether AI will be taking over or not, it should be about how communication teams can leverage its potential. There is so much more that the communications teams do and content is just one of the smallest pieces.
“AI has the capability of streamlining most of the work that we do. We as communicators should be excited about the possibilities that AI brings to the table,” she further said.
But when it comes to storytelling, a communicator can't afford to kill their emotional side completely and be dependent on AI.
Adding to this, the Dell executive shared that storytelling has two parts- the story and how it is told. In terms of the creative part of the story, an AI tool like ChatGPT can help in curating the right messaging if it is given the right cues. It can even mimic emotional intelligence to a certain extent. But, the range of emotions goes through a day, no AI can ever mimic the range of human emotions.
Hence, here comes the part of human intelligence to be able to tell the story in a way that touches every consumer or target audience. That is not possible by AI.
“It's all about collaboration and being complementary to each other. Any technology for that matter, if we use it in the right way, we learn, we master and then we can derive advantage from it,” added Nijhawan.
Coming towards the end, Attari said, “AI won't but people who master AI will replace people who don’t master AI.”
Patnaik added, “We do need to create a sense of urgency without really creating a sense of anxiety when it comes to adoption of AI. Additionally as much as upscaling is important, self-regulation is important too.”
‘Data analytics have refined communication strategies’
At e4m PR & Corporate Communication 30 under 30, panellists deliberated on the various critical questions that arise with digital transformation
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 11:34 AM | 3 min read
A panel of experts decoded whether digitisation is a boon or a bane, at the e4m PR and Corp Com 30 under 30. Session chair Madhvi Chaudhary, Media Mic kickstarted the session by mentioning how digitisation has brought in unprecedented transformation in the society today.
Panellists Mrinall Dey, MobiKwik; Bhaskar Majumdar, Egis; Tanmana Rath, The Good Edge; Sudeep Purkayastha, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. and Venkatesh Somayaji, Visage11 Advisors deliberated on the various critical questions that arise with the digital transformation that the world is seeing.
Majumdar pointed out that this digitisation took place majorly during the lockdown. “I generally started my day with a cup of coffee and several hard copies of newspaper. However, during the lockdown I was forced to shift to digital too,” he said.
Speaking of the perks that digitisation has brought, Majumdar highlighted how the reach and engagement factors have been taken care of with social channels today. “In earlier days, we used to pitch a story to the journalists and if it worked out, it would appear in the physical version of the newspaper the next day. Now, it goes up on the website, then amplified on the portal’s social handle, the journalist’s social handle as well as the brand’s handle,” he explained.
Majumdar feels that digitisation has made things easier in terms of the time saved as well as getting responses from people quicker.
Dey echoes a similar opinion and says that digital has enabled real-time communication and has built instant connectivity. “It has expanded our audience, not only locally but globally. It has thus broken the geographical barriers,” he mentioned.
He also explained that because of digitisation, remote work has become seamless leading to efficient collaboration. “Data analytics has also refined our communication strategies,” Dey added.
However, he also highlighted the cons of digital, and mentioned how there is a barrage of information online. “This information overload has led to reduced attention span. There are issues of cybersecurity as well, we need to protect sensitive data from online threats,” Dey said.
Rath says that crisis is a big challenge when it comes to new-age media. “It is difficult to control. The good things get amplified, but so do the bad ones. Being alert 24x7 is also a challenge, because it eats into your time.
But she also feels that digital has upped the pace of work, and made things more wholesome and integrated. “Pros and cons are many, but it depends on how we use it,” she mentioned.
Purkayastha pointed out that with digitisation, there has been a rampant surge in fake news. “We as professionals spend a lot of time proving that the news is not true,” he said.
He further shared how digitisation has taken away the empathy aspect, the human bond that communications professionals have built over the years.
Somayaji said that in the digital area, even the smallest incidents can be converted into a good PR opportunity, unlike the times when there used to be a long wait for headlines to hit the newspaper.
“There is also constant feedback coming your way. Third-party endorsements have also been enabled by digital,” he mentioned.
Use AI as support, not as the first step: Sameer Bajaj, MakeMyTrip
Bajaj, Head of Corp Comm at MakeMyTrip, spoke about the importance of an impact-led approach at the PR and Corp Comm 30 under 30 Summit
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 11:48 AM | 2 min read
Artificial Intelligence (AI) should not be used as a first step in content writing but only as a support, said Sameer Bajaj, Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs, MakeMyTrip at the exchange4media PR and Corp Comm 30 under 30 Summit.
“Content writing skills are broadly divided into three big dimensions- writing skills, media skills and strategy skills, that is basically nuancing and understanding what is required and what will deliver and how.
“In the first 10 years of your life, you are more indexed on media and less on the other two but as you move on in life, the other two will gain more prominence,” he said.
As advice to corporate communication enthusiasts, Bajaj said they must read and learn irrespective of age.
“I'm still studying but working hard every day even at my age right so read and write. AI, definitely we have, but I would suggest don't use it. Use it to support you. It shouldn't be the first step. It should be a support step,” he said.
Discussing the intricacies of corporate communication, Bajaj said that most of the people in corp comms promote what is being done by other departments and that needs to be changed.
“Outside-in view is the most important in the industry. Most of the people in corp comms promote what is being done by other departments. PR and corp comms are mostly in for amplification processes. This element has to be changed. Here comes the element of outside-in view. I look at people in my team as journalists. We give them an outside view because the context is very important,” he said.
Highlighting that an impact-led approach is critical, Bajaj said, “Impact does not mean coverage. It means impact on business, like marketing. We represent what the brand stands for and therefore the view has to be much larger. Social media is getting more traction than traditional media.”
He also suggested that comms will deliver maximum impact if it is integrated with marketing and business. Making them look at life from your lens will make you come up with a campaign which will have a bigger business impact.
“Reputation matters and the corp comms team should be conscious of every word they say,” he said.
