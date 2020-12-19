Former PHD CEO Jyoti Kumar Bansal appointed Head of Communications at Tata Power

Bansal quit PHD India in September 2020 after a seven-year-long stint

Updated: Dec 19, 2020 9:20 AM
Jyoti Kumar Bansal, former CEO of PHD, is all set to join Tata Power as Head of Communications. She left PHD India in September 2020 after a seven-year-long stint.

At PHD, Bansal’s role was focused on new business development and organic revenue growth. She was also responsible for the overall business strategy.

During the course of her professional journey, spanning more than two decades, Bansal has worked across industries. She had been associated with firms like MPG, Euro RSCG, MediaCom, Omnicom Media Group India and more.

