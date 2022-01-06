Flags Communications bags PR mandate for Esprit

New Delhi-based Marcom Agency, Flags Communications has bagged the PR mandate for Esprit, a 50 years old American Watches brand. The agency will be responsible for managing the end-to-end PR solutions in India. Esprit’s India partner AP Group is all geared to reconstruct the brand in the market with a big bang.

More than 50 years of catching the Zeitgeist, Positivity, and sustainability, Esprit is an affordable premium lifestyle brand for high quality and consciously sourced apparel, accessories, bodywear, and homeware, with worldwide distribution.

Talking about the association, Arzoo Jaiminy, Marketing Head, AP Group said: Esprit watches relaunch in India Market is a great responsibility on AP group and we wanted to associate with the partners who are totally dependable. We worked with Flags PR team during the Covid times and the commitment level of the team is unparalleled. We are very impressed with their PR strategies and the focused approach towards every aspect of PR. We see this partnership going a long way creating a great impact in the market and getting the desired output for the brand.

Commenting on the tie-up, Shruti Mishra, Senior Vice President, Flags Communications Pvt. Ltd. said: We are thankful to the AP Group for placing their trust in Flags PR and we are sure that together we will be able to create great results for Esprit in the Indian Market. Esprit’s new collection has given great confidence to us that the brand will be well accepted and endorsed in the market. Flags Communications has established itself as a leading multi practice and full-service Marcom agency over the period of 15+ years and our relentless working approach in every project has always yielded great results for our clients. We are hoping for a great collaboration ahead.

About Esprit: Esprit was founded in San Francisco, 1968 as a brand for people who want to create positive change. The original name "esprit de corp" was embodying just that: the spirit shared by members of a group - pride, fellowship, and common loyalty.

More than 50 years of catching the Zeitgeist, Positivity, and sustainability always. Esprit is an affordable premium lifestyle brand for high quality and consciously sourced apparel, accessories, bodywear, and homewear, with worldwide distribution. Simplifying wardrobe choices through mindfully designed, versatile pieces that can be loved for more than one season is at the heart of the brand. Since 1968 Esprit has innovated through responsible ways to engage with people and the environment, and currently ranks as one of the most transparent fashion companies in the world

About Flags Communications Pvt Ltd: Flags Communications is a leading marketing communication agency in India. With more than 15 years of experience, the communications management firm offers holistic communication services under one roof. Headquartered in New Delhi, Flags has offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Qatar. The agency boasts of clientele across Corporates, MSMEs, and SMEs in Health, Pharma, Tech, Real Estate, and Start-up sectors; who have entrusted their communications mandates. Due to working with many Fortune 500 companies, Flags Communications is often termed as Growth-Specialists, by clients. Flags Communications currently holds a team of 100 client executives that include a mix of experienced professionals and young talent. Flags Communications offers a comprehensive service bouquet that includes Public Relations, Digital Marketing, Advertising, Brand Management, Digital Marketing, and Events & Exhibitions.

