Empathy, transparency, authenticity & honesty are key communication elements: Arun Mittal

Arun Mittal, Account Director, PR Pundit, shares his thoughts on being in the ‘e4m PR and Corporate Communications 40 under 40’ list, upcoming trends in the industry, future goals, & more

A believer of data-backed storytelling, Arun Mittal is an emerging communication leader of the changing times. Recognised as one of the winners of the second list of ‘e4m PR and Corporate Communications 40 under 40’, Mittal is a seasoned public relations strategist, with extensive experience in crafting and driving narratives for new-age businesses and start-ups. With close to 12 years of work experience, he is currently working as an Account Director with PR Pundit where he also leads the start-up vertical.

In today’s episode of ‘e4m Next Gen Series’, Arun Mittal, Account Director, PR Pundit shares his thoughts on being on the list, upcoming trends in the industry, future goals, and more.

Edited Excerpts:-

How do you feel about being a part of the elite list?

It was a dream comes true. Mr. Anurag Batra and Nawal Ahuja, both have been great advocates in the PR industry. Mr. Batra has been a part of the industry by introducing innovations and set prominent benchmarks. Being a part of e4m 40 under 40 list has validated my work and recognized me among top industry leaders.

What are the skills required to sustain in the prevailing market?

It is a rain check in terms of addressing the crisis. We are not going back to normal but are adapting to the new normal. Agencies are evolving more digitally. We have seen blurred lines between departments for navigating the problems, which helps in more positive collaborative results.

What changes has the Client-Agency relationship gone through in these 8-9 months?

Empathy has taken a larger role. Both clients and agencies have understood that transparency, authenticity, and trust are of primary importance. The theme that we have been focused on is well-being and immunity-boosting. People have understood digitalization and also the purpose of communication.

Are we ready to go completely virtual or a mix of physical and virtual will remain in the PR industry?

I would like to divide the PR professionals into cohorts. The younger slots of 0-2 years of experience are more technology abled, they understand the new-age language and trends. The second slot belongs to professionals with more experience. It is very important that PR professionals with 10-15 years of experience up-skill and re-skill themselves to remain relevant and also transmit the knowledge to the younger generation. We, at PR pundit with the master class programs, take the initiative to teach the younger slots. In my view, both will co-exist in the coming years.

What are the skills the leaders should have to run a team and take out the best from team members?

According to me, team leaders need to have 3 important skills that are required to run a good team. These are empathy, realistic in terms of the situation, being flexible and being agile in decision making. We need leaders who can provide support and make faster decisions.

What would be the key innovations that will re-shape the PR industry?

We have adapted changes and developed structures and models. Big Data is going to be very important at the agency and organization level to understand the consumer’s touchpoints and built the strategies. We need to understand the dynamic platforms, which will help in predictive communications. The second is video and digital content making. Increased video consumption and podcasts will trend in the coming years. The key communication elements that will create good strategies are empathy, transparency, authenticity, and honesty.

What are your future plans? How platforms like ‘e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40’ enhance your profile?

Due to pandemic, I am more focused on short term goal as times are very unpredictable. But for the three-four years, I want to up-skill myself and want to be in a good position and be expertise in the startup area. As I said, the coveted e4m 40 under 40 list, has helped me grow and people have started recognizing my work and talent and I thank the e4m team from the bottom of my heart.

What is your message to budding PR professionals in the industry?

Perseverance is the key. Never lose heart. Be persistent, agile, and carry frugal approaches. Frugality is appreciated a lot in these times.