e4m unveils list of ‘Top 25 Brands with Best In-House Communication Professionals 2022’

exchange4media unveils the third edition of the list of ‘Top 25 Brands with Best In-house Communication Professionals 2022’. It is the list of brands whose team has done commendable work along with their team. After our successful attempt last year garnered positive responses, this time, we are proudly recognising and felicitating top-performing brands with their best communications team for the year 2022 for their untainted efforts, perseverance and commitment towards stakeholders, consumer and their employees.

This initiative was aimed at recognising brands with the best-performing in-house communications professionals and honouring their relentless efforts and their remarkable work in the field of communication. The ‘Top 25 Brands with Best In-house Communication Professionals’ is the list of brands that have done remarkable work in the field of communication.

The list was made on internal evaluation and editorial jury selection and the brands were judged on numerous parameters, including organisation market share, strength of their communication team, internal and external communications strategy in crisis management and key initiatives taken for stakeholders, among others.

exchange4media group has been pioneers in recognising, celebrating and felicitating work in the field of public relations and corporate communications. It has a revered reputation for bringing forth the best of talent and work from the field of Public Relations and Corporate Communications. The Top 25 Brands with Best In-house Communication Professionals listed is exchange4media’s annual initiative to select, acknowledge and felicitate such deserving brands. This is a list and not ranking.

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)