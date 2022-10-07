e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards: Jury to shortlist achievers today

The event aims to recognise the contributions of women to the PR and corporate communications domain

The final preparations for the 3rd edition of exchange4media PR and Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards has begun. The jurors for Women Achievers Awards 2022 are ready to go through the nominations. The jury meeting will take place virtually on Friday, October 7, 2022.

The jury will comprise prominent leaders from the PR and corp comm industry. It will be chaired by Roma Balwani, communication, ESG strategist and CEO, Indian Deaf Cricket Association and Dr Annurag Batra, chairman and editor-in-chief, BW Business World and e4m group. The other members of the jury are Abhishek Gulyani, Chief Executive Officer, Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Abhinav Kanchan, President and Group Head, Corporate Communications and CSR, Purvankara; Anupama Chopra Chawla, Vice President - Corporate Communication, Tata Teleservices Limited; Kausik Datta, Head of Corporate Communication, ICICI Bank; Paula McGlynn, Actor and CEO, Bhartiya Digital Party; Pooja Trehan, AVP - Communications and Public Policy, SugarBox Networks; Rakhee Lalwani, Former Vice President Public Relations and Corporate Communications, IHCL; Sanjeev Handa, Senior Vice President and Head of PR and Communications, Maruti Suzuki; Sameer Bajaj, Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs, MakeMy Trip; Tarundeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, The 23 Watts; Vandana Chopra, Partner and Head, Brand and Communications, KPMG India and Zacharia James, PR Consultant and former CSO, BCW APAC.

The Women Achievers Awards winners will be selected by members of the jury based on various judging parameters for assessing individual and organisations. Those entries that do not fulfill the criteria shall be disqualified. The selection will be made on the basis of their leadership skills, accomplishments, future potential and proven contribution to the industry. Jury members will independently inspect each entry and evaluate them based on their respective judging criteria.

The names of the final winners will be unveiled on the day of the summit and awards ceremony on October 21, 2022.

You can look forward to witness some extraordinary works, stories from these passionate women professionals and organisations that will give the jury members a tough time to shortlist the best.

